HATHORNE — The Warriors from Blue Hills Regional knew that they'd have to play a pretty flawless football game to stay with high-flying Essex Tech Friday night.
The guests gave the home team an excellent opportunity early in the first quarter, fumbling a Hawk punt on their own 6-yard line. Marco Schirripia pounced on the loose ball, and Hawk quarterback Harry Lynch hit P. J. Norton for six on the next play. A Kaio Dos Passos’ PAT boot put Essex Tech up for good on the way to a convincing 40-14 win, their second straight to start the season.
Essex Tech’s Colin Holden hauled in the first of his two touchdown passes from Lynch to put the Hawks up 14-0 to close out the first quarter. Blue Hill cut it to 14-8 in the second, but six points was as close as Warriors coach Ed Madden’s young team would get to the Hawks.
“That’s a really good team over there, a class bunch that’s very well coached for sure,” Madden said. “We’ve got some young guys and we’re 0-2, and we’re trying to build some confidence with our guys. Certainly that team over there plays the game as it should be played.
"And they never really let us get anything going, which is a credit to them. They're a very good football team. We knew we couldn’t make any mistakes (but) we made mistakes, and they capitalized every time we made one.”
Senior Colin Holden of the Hawks said it’s all about the preparation: do it right during the week in practice, then come out and do the right things in games.
“The team’s done great so far," said Holden. "Everybody’s working hard. We lost a lot of good players and a couple got hurt, butt everybody’s really stepped up for us so far this season. This team worked really, really hard in the preseason, and we’ve carried that over into practices and our two games so far."
With the home team threatening to bust it open before halftime, the Warriors committed pass interference in the end zone on 4th-and-4 and Lynch took advantage right away, taking it in from the 2 on the next play. That put Essex Tech up 20-8 after two quarters.
Things did not get better for Blue Hills early in the third quarter. Essex Tech had excellent field position after Schirripia ran a Warriors punt back 43 yards, and Lynch scored his second touchdown on the next play, this one from 31 yards out and Essex Tech padded their lead to 26-8.
Blue Hills got back to within six points again, but the Hawks got an 11-yard touchdown run by Lynch, and Holden’s 66-yard touchdown catch late, which accounted for the final 40-14 score.
Hawks head coach Dan Connors was pleased with Friday’s effort, but it’s back to work Monday to get ready for a big matchup with Shawsheen next weekend.
“I’m so proud of these guys, awesome week of practice, of preparation this week, it showed on both sides of the ball (tonight),” Connors said. “We’re pleased where we are, 2-0, but we have a lot of work ahead to get ready for another quality opponent, Shawsheen.”