DANVERS — It was a frustrating night for the Essex Tech football team.
The Hawks made a couple of mistakes on offense and defense, and the end result of those miscues was a 29-20 home loss to Lowell Catholic.
“We’ll be better; we made mistakes, turned the ball over and that’s the nine point difference right there,” Connors said. “I thought we were extremely physical and played very hard. We needed a few more possessions, the turnovers certainly didn’t help us.”
Essex Tech was looking to rebound Friday night after a couple of tough losses against Blue Hills and Greater Lowell, and they gave the home fans something to cheer about early on.
The Hawks took the opening kickoff and used runs by quarterback Harry Lynch and fullback P. J. Norton to get the ball to the Crusaders 36-yard line. Lynch then threw his first pass of the game into the hands of Jayce Dooley, and the Hawks were up 6-0, five minutes into the action.
After stopping the Crusaders on their first possession, the Hawks were looking for another score, but Lowell Catholic’s Tristan Yepdo picked off a deflected pass at the Lowell 40-yard line. Crusader quarterback Kaden Silton, an eighth grader, threw two passes covering 57 yards, and halfback Nick Sawyer covered the last three yards for six points to tie the game. Sawyer’s PAT kick gave the guests a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.
The Hawks then grabbed the lead right back, with Lynch scooting 18 yards into the end zone, capping a seven-play drive, for a 12-7 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter.
After recovering a Hawk fumble late in the second quarter, the Crusaders drove the ball down to the one. After the Essex Tech defensive line stuffed Sawyer and Silton on consecutive plays, Sawyer was able to find a hole on third and goal to make it 13-12, Lowell Catholic. Silton hit Riley Nichols for two, and the Crusaders went into the locker room up 15-12 — all 15 points coming off of Hawk turnovers.
Hawks captain Zach Soltys said it was a very frustrating night for his team.
“I just think it’s tough because it was a lot of little mistakes, a lot of little mental mistakes. Little, tiny things we did turned into big things for them, and they’re so easily fixed, it’s just really tough,” Soltys said. “We just let up when we shouldn’t have let up We weren’t focused on what our job was sometimes and we have to fix that. It’s just little things, we have to minimize the mistakes, and play better.”
The Crusaders got the ball to start the third quarter and mounted a 10-play drive that culminated with Silton running the ball in from the six. Sawyer’s kick made the score 22-12.
Down by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, Tech’s Jayce Dooley swiped a Silton pass and returned it the Crusaders 42. The ensuing drive saw two huge plays on fourth down by Lynch — a 12-yard pass to P. J. Norton, and a 31-yard hookup with Dooley — that got the ball down to the Crusaders two. Lynch took it in from the one, after a penalty on Lowell Catholic, and then hit Dooley for the two-point conversion and it was 22-20 with 4:51 left in the fourth.
Eleven seconds later, Crusader Nick Sawyer took all the life out of the crowd, running the kickoff back 67-yards to paydirt and adding the kick, making the final score 29-20.
Lowell Catholic 29, Essex Tech 20
At Essex Tech Danvers
Lowell Catholic;0;15;7;7;29
Essex Tech 6;6;0;8;20
Scoring Summary
ET- Jayce Dooley 36 pass from Harry Lynch (rush failed)
LC- Nick Sawyer 3 run (Sawyer kick)
ET- Lynch 18 run (pass failed)
LC- Sawyer 3 run (Kaden Silton pass to Riley Nichols)
LC- Silton 6 run (Sawyer kick)
ET- Lynch 1 run (Lynch pass to Dooley)
LC- Sawyer 67-yard kick return (Sawyer kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Lowell Catholic — Sawyer 12-46, Silton 4-35, Ryan Penrose 5-18, Riley Nichols 2-17, Danny McConologue 2-7, Aiden Virella 1-1; Essex Tech — Lynch 10-81, P. J. Norton 4-19, Ruddy De Jesus 1-14, Dooley 1-5.
PASSING: Lowell Catholic — Silton 9-17-142-0-1; Essex Tech — Lynch 11-22-211-1-3.
RECEIVING: Lowell Catholic — Nichols 5-97, Penrose 1-30, Sawyer, 1-11, Tristan Yepdo 1-4; Essex Tech — Dooley 6-148, Norton 5-63.