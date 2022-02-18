DANVERS — It was the last regular season home game for Essex Tech, and the seniors were pumped up from the start. The Hawks took an early lead and never looked back en route to a 55-31 win over visiting Whittier in girls basketball action.
Senior captain Synclair McGovern led all scorers with 17 points, junior Bryanna Grant was also in double figures with 13, and sophomore Christine Mbachi was outstanding on the glass with 13 rebounds.
Essex Tech improved to 14-5 with the win and will close out the regular season at Northeast Regional on Monday before waiting for the MIAA seeding to come out to find out where they'll play.
"This is one of the most complete wins we've had all season," said Hawks coach Greg O'Brien. "The seniors really led the way, and it was fun. I'm especially happy for our seniors. Synclair was in the zone all night, driving to the basket and making the most of her chances. She has so much motivation and put the team on her back,."
This was a total team effort, and Brianna Pothier chipped in with seven points while Lily Zagoreos came off the bench to add six points. Whittier (9-10) stayed close in the first quarter and only trailed by three points, 9-6, but the Hawks pulled away in the next eight minutes, helped out by a 13-0 run led by Grant, who dominated the middle and had three layups during that stretch. At the half they were in total command, 30-14.
"I knew we had to show up ready to compete against a good team," said McGovern. "I'm glad we finished up with a win on our home court, and hope we'll be back here for the playoffs. Bryanna is such a great threat in the paint, and we try to utilize that by getting her the ball."
Whittier used a full court press that bothered the Hawks at the beginning of the game, but once they settled down were able to break it led by McGovern. The points were even with each team scoring a dozen in the third quarter, but Essex Tech held the visitors to just five points in the final eight minutes. O'Brien emptied his bench and got everybody in.
"Everybody we put out there contributed," said O'Brien. "Mbachi is really coming into her own. She's got a high motor and loads of energy."
Essex Tech 55, Whittier Tech 31
at Essex Tech Field House, Hathorne
WHITTIER TECH: M. Dawkins 3-2 9, Tavares 0-0-0, V. Dawkins 0-0-0. Talley 1-0-3, Valera 2-1-5, Ramirez 3-1-8, Cintron 2-2-6, Sosa 0-0-0, Pizzaro 0-0-0, Connolly 0-0-0. Totals: 11-6-31.
ESSEX TECH: Roach 0-0-0, Dalton 0-2-2, Pothier 3-0-7, Arsenault 1-0-2, McGovern 7-2-17, McLeod 1-0-2, Shairs 0-0-0, Grant 6-1-13, Mbachi 3-0-6, Mugford 0-0-0, Zagoreos 3-0-6, Gadbois 0-0-0, Erickson 0-0-0. Totals: 24-5-55.
Halftime: ET - 30-14
3-Pointers: W - Dawkins, Talley, Ramirez. ET -- Pothier, McGovern
Records: W - 9-10, ET - 14-5