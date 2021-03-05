Essex Tech sophomore Doherty earns Semos Award as top defenseman in CAC

Sophomore Cam Doherty of the Essex Tech boys hockey team was awarded with the Semos Award as the Commonwealth Athletic Conference's top defenseman for the 2021 season, it was announced Thursday.
Doherty, a 5-foot-8, 140-pounder from Beverly, had a terrific first varsity season for the Hawks, leading all defensemen in points with seven. Each of those game on assists, placing him second on the team in that category. He worked his way up to the first defensive pairing and was used to kill penalties as well as on the man advantage.
Doherty was one of five Essex Tech players chosen for the CAC all-star team after the team went 5-1 in league play and tied Shawsheen for the championship this winter. Joining him was fellow sophomore Bryan Swaczyk of Peabody, the team's leading scorer with eight goals and 16 points; fellow sharpshooter David Egan, a junior center from Boxford who had 7-6-13 totals; the third member of the team's top scoring line, Salem native Jonathan Daley (3-7-10) at left wing, and sophomore goaltender Kyle Mahan of Danvers, who had a 1.71 goals against average and .930 save percentage to go with six wins and a shutout.
Seniors taking home team awards for the Hawks this season included defenseman Matt Miller (Student-Athlete Award), center Dan Masta of Peabody (Leadership Award), winger Cam Cannizzaro of Topsfield (Sportsmanship Award), and forward Tyler Geary of Salem (Coaches Award).
The 2021-22 Essex Tech hockey captains will be center Nick LaConte of Lynnfield along with Egan and Daley.
||||