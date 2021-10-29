Essex Tech 25, Shawsheen 13: The Hawks shot out to a quick two-touchdown lead on the road and never looked back, winning their second straight contest behind a combined 288 yards of offense and four touchdowns from junior Devin Lebron.
The quarterback ran for a 1-yard score to give Essex Tech (now 2-5) an early lead, then connected on touchdown passes of 69 yards to P.J. Norton, 57 yards to Jayce Dooley, and again finding Norton, this one from 10 yards out. He completed 11-of-14 passes on the night for 212 yards while running for another 76 yards on 18 carries.
Norton also had a big night for the Hawks, grabbing six passes for 119 yards and his two trips to the end zone. Dooley made two catches, good for 70 yards, while Harry Lynch had two for 15 yards and Colin Holden one for eight. Lynch added 43 yards on the ground on 10 carries.
Bishop Fenwick 36, Bishop Stang 21: The Crusaders went down to New Bedford and came home with another Catholic Central League victory as senior captain Steven Woods returned to the lineup and threw for 249 yards on 20-of-30 completions, firing three touchdown passes along the way.
Jason Romans (80 yards, 2 TDs), Chris Faraca (80 yards, TD) and Costa Beechin (66 yards) all caught six passes from Woods, with Mike Zaimi grabbing another for 18 yards and Troy Irizarry one for five.
On the ground, Beechin led the way with 113 yards and a score on just eight carries. Irizzary (8 carries, 32 yards) and Woods (6 carries, 25 yards, TD) were also instrumental in helping Fenwick (now 6-2) pile up yardage.