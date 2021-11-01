HATHORNE -- The Essex Tech girls varsity volleyball team twice rebounded from one-set deficits and claimed the state's Vocational School Championship Monday night by defeating Greater New Bedford Technical School 2 in a five-set thriller.
The Hawks prevailed, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 15-9. Three seniors played essential roles for the titlists: middle blocker Ali Tkach finished with 22 kills and outside Gracie Dailey had 17, while Brooklynne McFadden had a game-high 40 assists.
Now 19-2 for the season, Essex Tech will turn its sights to the Division 3 state tournament. The Hawks are the No. 9 seed and will host No. 24 Greater Lowell Tech (11-5) later this week (date and time TBA).