ESSEX TECH (5-5) AT NORTHEAST REGIONAL (8-4)
All-time Thanksgiving series: Northeast leads, 10-2 (including game played in Fall 2 season); Northeast also leads all-time series, 11-6
Essex Tech Points For/Points Against: 262 PF, 223 PA
Northeast Points For/Points Against: 319 PF, 258 PA
Essex Tech's top players: Devin LeBron, Jr. QB (126-618 yards, 9 TDs), Harry Lynch, Jr. QB/WR (80-437 yards passing, 6 TDs), Jayce Dooley, Jr. WR (35-730 yards, 10 TDs), Zach Soltys, Sr. MLB/G, Cael Dineen, Sr. LT/DT
Northeast Regional's top players: Steve Donnelly, RB (1,600 yards, 168 points), C.J. Mariconi; QB (ran for over 600 yards), Anthony Tinkham, WB
Essex Tech's keys to victory: Bend don't break defense. Northeast has been scoring over 30 points per game, and the Hawks want to make it really hard to score. ET would like to avoid a track meet, but if it is a high scoring game they have to keep pace. Defensively the key is stopping Northeast's Wing T offense.
Northeast's keys to victory: Jump out to an early lead and tire out the Hawks' defense, play disciplined on both sides of the ball, and try to contain LeBron. Primarily a running team with four backs they rely on.
Essex Tech's Unsung Hero: Luke Joyce, Jr. DE/LB/TE/C/RB/R. Plays any position coach Dan Connors asks him to, and plays all well. He's worn three different numbers depending on what position he plays. "A wonderful, coachable kid, who always thinks team first," said Connors. "He's been really good and had a strong game against Northeast in Fall 2 last spring." Northeast Regional's offensive line has done an excellent job opening up holes to make the running game go. The Knights rotate 10 or 11 linemen.
Essex Tech Seniors: Reese Cavalho, DT; Yurry Charles. LB: Cael Dineen, LT/DT; Zach Soltys, MLB/G
Projected starting lineups
ESSEX TECH OFFENSE
No.; Name; Yr.; Pos.
2; Ruddy DeJesus; Jr.; WR
88; Jayce Dooley; Jr.; WR
70; Cael Dineen: Sr.; LT
68; Josh Heath; Jr.; LG
54; Trevor O'Neil; Jr.; C
62: Zach Soltys; Sr.; RG
58 Andrew Porter; Jr.; RT
10; P.J. Norton; Jr.; Slot
4; Luke Joyce; Jr.; TE
35;Shane Field; Soph.; RB
12; Devin LeBron; Jr.; QB
ESSEX TECH DEFENSE
No.; Name; Yr.; Pos.
4; Luke Joyce; Jr.; DE
54: Trevor O'Neil; Jr.: DT
7: Reese Carvalho; Sr.; NT
70; Cael Dineen; Sr.; DT
51: Medrano Deschene; Jr.; DE
12; Devin LeBron; Jr.; LB
35: Shane Field; Soph.; LB
62: Zach Soltys; Sr.; LB
11: Harry Lynch: Jr.; S
10; P.J. Norton; Jr.; CB
19: Alex Minaya; Jr.; CB
Essex Tech Special Teams
No.; Name; Yr.; Pos.
28: Kaio Dos Passos; Fr.; Kicker
50: Christian Gauthier; Jr.: Long/Short Snapper
NORTHEAST OFFENSE
No.; Name; Yr.; Pos.
81; Angel Moldonado; Sr.; WR
87; Stephen Day; Sr.; WR
50; Justin Engel; Sr.; LT
55; Kahlil Nassif; Sr.; LG
53; John McDonough; Sr.; C
50; Abe Molina; Jr.; RG
69; Tyler Trumpler; Jr.; RT
26; Anthony Tinkham; Sr.; WB
2; Chris Zullo; Soph.; FB
7; Steve Donnelly; Sr.; RB
13; C. J. Mariconi; Jr.; QB
NORTHEAST DEFENSE
No.; Name; Yr.; Pos.
54; Santino Perullo; Jr.; DE
53; John McDonough; Sr.; DT
78; Riley McDaniel; Soph.; DT
33; Juan Mendoza; Jr.; DE
44; Niko Panagopoulos; Sr.; OLB
50; Abe Molina; Jr.; LB
81; Angel Mondonado; Sr.; LB
2; Chris Zullo; Soph.; CB
26; Anthony Tinkham; Sr.; CB
7; Steve Donnelly; Sr.; S
13; C.J. Mariconi; Jr.; S