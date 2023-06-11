Junior long stick midfielder Armani Booth of Essex Tech has been chosen as the Most Valuable Player for boys lacrosse in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this spring.
A Peabody native, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Booth was third on his team in both goals (30) and total points (53) while being a physical, lockdown defender for the league champion Hawks.
Booth was one of five Essex Tech players chosen as CAC First Team all-stars, including attackman Fisher Gadbois, midfielder Dominic Tiberii, defenseman Joshua Heath, and goalie Damian Biersteker.
Additionally, Heath was chosen as the CAC's Defensive Player of the Year, while Gadbois (79 goals, 125 points) was selected as the league's Offensive Player of the Year.