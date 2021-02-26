Essex Tech's Denehy eager to jump into college track and field at UMass Amherst

Nisa Denehy loves horses. She has for as long as she can remember.
The 18-year-old Essex Tech senior who is studying equine science, works at the school with cows, alpacas, chickens, a sheep and, of course, horses. She’s also an equestrian outside of school, riding a chestnut oldenburg gelding named Benny at a barn on Linebrook Road in Ipswich.
The jumps she makes atop Benny are nothing compared to her leaping ability in track and field, however.
Denehy is headed off to UMass Amherst in the fall not only to study animal sciences on a pre-veterinary track, but also compete for the Minutemen at the Division 1 track and field level.
“It really worked out perfectly,” said the 5-foot-3 Denehy. “I have everything I need there, and UMass track and field is an amazing team. I’m happy and honored that they wanted me to be a part of it.”
A fast and nimble athlete, Denehy said she gets a lot of her leg power on jumps from the 10 years of dance she took when she was younger. She’s propelled herself to a personal best long jump of 17 feet 9 inches; in the triple jump, she’s topped out at 37 feet 7 inches.
The latter of those came while she was bored at practice one day during her sophomore year and “just decided to try it”, jumping 35 feet right off the bat. She went on to qualify for states the very first time she took part in the event in an actual meet.
“I only had a few months’ work of practice and meets to improve, so I was really looking forward to doing that last year as a junior,” she said, before noting the coronavirus pandemic ended those plans.
She’s the Hawks’ school record holder in both the long and triple jumps as well as her leg of the 4x100 relay. Denehy can also do the high jump.
“Nisa’s most unique attribute is her mental approach to competition,” Essex Tech track and field coach Dan Connors said. “She has a lot of fun competing; it allows her to relax and focus on performing her best. That’s why she’ll often times win big meets on her last attempt on a jump. Her ability to flush bad attempts, adjust and refocus her approach, and attack her next attempt is a unique and rare asset for a high school track and field athlete.
“Nisa pushes herself hard in practice and takes preparation seriously, but where it’s most noticeable is in the weight room,” added Connors. “She really bought into strength and conditioning as a tool to get her to the elite level.”
Denehy said she knew UMass was the school for her as far back as her sophomore year and was “really hoping they’d recruit me”. In all, 45 colleges contacted her about joining their institutions and track programs, including a tempting one from the University of Hartford (another Division 1 program), but she patiently waited to hear from the Minutemen.
Finally, they did last summer .. and she was elated.
“They have a barn on campus where I can ride, which is important to me,” she said. “Plus, it’s a lot closer to home. And the head coach there, David Jackson, is amazing.”
Not only did her athletic prowess open doors collegiately for her, but so did her grades. Denehy sports a 3.96 grade point average out of 4.0 (4.26 out of 5.0) while taking advanced placement classes. She also serves as a cheerleader at Essex Tech.
Coming from a town (North Reading) where athletics is ingrained in youngsters early, Denehy went to a track camp there in elementary school, then ran for the Hornets’ middle school team. Looking for a different experience for high school where she could work with the animals she so loved, she applied to and was accepted to Essex Tech. It’s a decision, said Denehy, she’s never once regretted.
“I knew I’d get more out of my academics by going to Essex,” she said, “plus, I’m on an amazing track team and my coaches are phenomenal. Coach Connors has brought out the best in me; he and (jumps) Coach (Emily) Ouellet have helped me so much.”
Connors, who also serves as Denehy’s school counselor, remembers her “as a freshman (who) was visibly talented, but lacked self confidence.” Denehy also recalls that time and how her coach guided her out of that mindset.
“That first day of practice when you’re a freshman and don’t know anyone ... it’s daunting,” said Denehy, whose parents, Keith and Heather (who ran track) also played high school sports. “But the coaches made me feel so comfortable and showed me how I could succeed. Coach Connors always made sure I’m in the right headspace and performing to the best of my ability that I can. It’s so comfortable knowing I can always go back to that family with any problem, in school or out, and they’re there to help.”