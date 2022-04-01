David Egan, a senior center and team captain for the Essex Tech boys hockey team from Peabody, was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this season.
Egan led both his team and the region in goals (24) while also pacing his team in total points (40), good for third in The Salem News readership area. He finished his career with the Hawks with 54 goals, 44 assists and 98 points.
He was joined on the CAC All-Conference team by Essex Tech teammate Kyle Mahan. The junior goaltender from Danvers had an incredible season of his own, becoming just the second North Shore goaltender in the last 25 years to post eight shutouts in a single season. In addition, Mahan went 14-3-3 with a 1.56 goals against average and .929 save percentage, the latter two both being tops in the area.
Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star accolades went to senior captain and right wing Jonthan Daley, of Salem, who had a team-leading 19 assists and was second in total points (25); senior defenseman Luke Thibodeau of Danvers (1 goal, 10 assists), and fellow 12th grade blue liner Chris Batten of Hamilton (1 goal, 5 assists). They helped the Hawks not only with the league title outright, but also a 1-0 overtime win in the Division 3 state playoffs.
The man behind the bench, Mark Leonard, was named the CAC Coach of the Year. Leonard piloted the Hawks to their best-ever season and their first-ever postseason triumph. His club went 7-1 in league play this season and finished 16-4-3 overall, scoring 93 goals while allowing just 38. They outshot their opponents by more than 300 (818 shots for, 504 allowed) and gave up just six power play goals in 71 times shorthanded, a 92 percent success rate.
Leonard, who has been coaching high school hockey on the North Shore for the last 27 seasons, now has an overall career record of 261-246-49, including 33-14-9 in his three years at Essex Tech.