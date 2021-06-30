ET/Masco wrestlers shine at All-State tournament 

It was a big weekend for the Essex Tech/Masconomet wrestling program at the year-ending All-State tournament as 106-pound Masconomet freshman Miles Darling won his first All-State championship at the Mass. Wrestling Association's tournament in Milford, N.H. As he did during the regular season, Darling pinned his way through the entire tournament en route to a first place finish.
His sibling, Ian Darling, finished fourth overall at 138 pounds. Teammates Drew Howard finished sixth at 170 pounds, Collin McAveney seventh at 113 lbs. and Nick Mandraacchia was eighth at 126 lbs.
