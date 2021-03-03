Mrs. Leanne Miraglia of the Thorpe Elementary School in Danvers likely had no idea the kind of lifelong impact she was making on second grader Kristen McCarthy 15 years ago.
The lessons that McCarthy learned and the love of teaching she absorbed in that classroom a decade-and-a-half ago have stayed with her. Having graduated from Endicott College last year, she's currently teaching elementary school as part of a fellowship at the Center School in Peabody while working towards her Masters degree.
McCarthy, who loves playing and teaching athletics, has also just been named the new varsity field hockey coach at Danvers High, a program she starred for after only picking up the sport during her junior year.
"I always had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to coach. I had so many teachers who also coached, and it seemed like the perfect lifestyle to me," said McCarthy, The Salem News' Field Hockey Player of the Year as a senior in 2015.
"Mrs. Miraglia was a big role model of mine, even though I was so young when I had her," she added. "Going through my practicum now, I'm still in touch with her and getting advice."
McCarthy takes over the DHS program from her former high school coach, Jill McGinnity, who stepped down after a wildly successful career at the conclusion of the 2020 fall season so that she could watch her three children (including Megan, a freshman goalie on the DHS varsity last season) play sports of their own.
Danvers went 8-3 last season, finishing second in the Northeastern Conference after winning the league crown in 2019. A number of standout players will return for the Blue-and-White this coming fall, including captains Sabrina Auciello, Ashley Clark and junior Grace Brinkley (who led the club in scoring with 28 points), as well as forward Emma Wilichoski and defender Sadie Papamechail, among others.
Andy St. Pierre, the Danvers High athletic director whose first year on the job coincided with McCarthy beginning to play field hockey, said he had no qualms about hiring the 23-year-old.
"She's a quick study, an old-school athlete who's all about hustle and competing," said St. Pierre. "She'll really instill that in the kids. It'll also be nice to have a varsity coach so close to the players' ages from a connection and role model standpoint.
"Kristen has a bright future. Teaching and coaching is what she wants to do for her career, and our girls will feed of of that," he continued. "She's someone who is mature, understands the game and was a no-nonsense athlete herself. She gets it."
A dominant player in college — after spending two years at Assumption, McCarthy transferred to Endicott and put up and eye-popping 132 points (52 goals, 28 assists) in just 47 games while earning First Team Division 3 All-American and All-Academic accolades — McCarthy spent her first post-playing season as the junior varsity coach at Danvers High last fall.
"I loved coaching the JV team," said McCarthy, who missed the end of the season when she had to quarantine for safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The girls motivated me to be a better coach, and I was grateful for the opportunity."
Knowing that McGinnity wanted to have more time to watch her own children play sports, McCarthy said she didn't think too much about the vacant varsity job until St. Pierre reached out to her last month. The two met, talked about expectations, and she expressed her interest in the job.
On Monday, St. Pierre contacted her again, this time with a job offer. McCarthy readily accepted.
She's already got some clear expectations for the DHS field hockey program in mind.
"I want them to be motivated and want to play at the next level, but at the same time realize they don't have to be on the varsity as a freshman or sophomore for that to happen," said McCarthy. "It's all about growth mindset. You really get out of it what you put into it; when I started playing, I fell in love with the sport and wanted to get better, so I went out every single day in the summer to work on my skills. I want to instill that mindset in the players, that love of the game and wanting to better yourself."
Saying that her ability to stay even keeled was a good example to set for her players, St. Pierre said that being a young coach should work to McCarthy's advantage.
"Sometimes you just need a chance to prove yourself," he said. "Some of the best coaches we've ever had here, the Roger Day's and the Jimmy Hinchion's, they got their starts at the same age. Someone gives them a chance and they made the absolute most of it. I can see Kristen following the same path."
