Jim Geraghty began playing hockey at Brown’s Pond in Peabody when he was nine years old and went on to become the all time leading scorer for Peabody High hockey team with 165 points in just two-and-a-half years. As a senior in 1981, he he helped guide the Tanners into the state tournament and reaching the old Boston Garden before losing a 6-5 overtime thriller to Danvers.
Geraghty has taken up a new challenge: coaching the Westford Academy girls varsity hockey team. Under his guidance, the Grey Ghosts’ program has made a remarkable turnaround in just two seasons.
This winter, Geraghty was named Dual County League/Merrimack Valley Conference Girls Hockey Coach of the Year.
“It’s an honor be to chosen Coach of the Year,” said Geraghty. “I couldn’t have done it without my coaching staff and the girls who all worked so hard.”
The previous season when Geraghty took first over, he was given a list of 10 girls that would be out for the team — and not one of them was a goalie. This was after the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Grey Ghosts went with a seventh grader who was learning to play goalie. Before long, there were 18 players on on the Westford Academy roster.
“It was a challenging season without a goalie and playing in the toughest league in the state,” said Geraghty, who makes his home in Westford. “It was definitely a rebuilding year (at 5-15).
“But in this very first team meeting prior this season, I told the girls our No. 1 goal was to make the Division 1 tournament.”
The players and coaching staff worked hard to make that happen, going 9-10-1 during the regular season to earn the No. 20 seed in the state’s power rating system and qualifying for postseason play. They earned some well-earned points along the way, tying fourth ranked Haverhill-Pentucket-North Andover, 2-2, and beating both No. 9 Methuen, 3-2, and Waltham, 4-3 in overtime. The Grey Ghosts also lost a close 2-1 game to Shrewsbury, the No. 3 team in the state.
In the playoffs, Westford Academy gave No. 13 Billerica all it could handle before falling, 2-0.
This season the team has two strong goalies and started off with a 3-2 record ... but both keepers were injured by the sixth game.
“All of a sudden we had no goalie again,” said Geraghty, “but a sophomore defenseman took over in goal for the next six games to help us get by. For the last eight games we had one of our regulars back in the net and went 6-1-1.
“I’m so proud of this team. We competed all year and beat some of the top teams,” he added. “I told the girls at the start I was going to expect more than a year ago because I felt we had something special. They were great, showing up for every practice, working hard to improve, and really came a long way in a very short time.”
Coaching girls hockey is a new experience for Geraghty, one he says he thoroughly enjoyed.
“I love it,” he said. “They’re so passionate about the game and have a wonderful attitude.”
Geraghty also serves as the assistant varsity baseball coach at Westford Academy, which went 18-2 last spring.
A Peabody High Hall of Famer, Geraghty skated on a line with Bobby Carpenter and Ray Jacques at Higgins Junior High before Carpenter went to St. John’s Prep (then NHL stardom) and Jacques to Matignon. Geraghty never forgot his roots, though, and credits lessons learned from playing team sports with teaching him the importance of helping others and giving back to the community.
He has served as a mentor for underprivileged inner-city kids for many years and received several prestigious awards, including the Community Service Leadership from the FBI, RFK Embracing the Legacy, and the Diversity Game Changer from Get Konnected..
The former Brown University hockey standout is a firm believer in fitness. He has run the Boston Marathon and has taken part in Ironman events.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN