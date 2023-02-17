Joe Kelly does not hold back. It doesn’t matter if he’s releasing one of his 100 MPH fastballs, giving candid interviews, or delivering a pouty face to one of baseball’s most reviled players — and subsequently seeing said pout turn into a viral meme.
The 34-year-old former Red Sox reliever, now with the Chicago White Sox, is going to say what’s on his mind. That’s not a deviation from who he is off the field or how he lives his life; Kelly’s honesty is a breath of fresh air in a sport where personality can sometimes be in short supply.
This is a huge part of what makes Kelly’s new book, “A Damn Near Perfect Game: Reclaiming America’s Pastime” such an interesting read. The two-time World Series champion gives his thoughts and suggestions on a wide range of topics pertaining to the sport in which he draws his paycheck. He touches on everything from how to fix the sport’s image and getting today’s kids interested in the game for a lifetime to a wide ranging and frank interview with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.
The book, co-written with Beverly’s Rob Bradford, is something Kelly describes as “a book that’s like a podcast, quick and easy to read.” It will be available for purchase at the end of this month.
“It’s pretty sweet to be a published author,” Kelly said in a recent phone interview. “Realistically it could have been something far into the future that I thought about, when I was retired, but the timing was right and it was a lot of fun. More fun than work, certainly. Rob made it super easy, too.
“Not many athletes have a book out when they’re still playing. The Tom Bradys and LeBron James’ of the world, sure, but not a relief pitcher,” he chuckled.
Red Sox fans will remember the skinny, bespectacled righty with the triple-digit fastball who played here from 2014-18, winning a World Series with the history making 2018 squad. He forever earned himself a spot in BoSox folklore when, after Tyler Austin of the Yankees spiked Sox second baseman Brock Holt on a slide earlier in the game, Kelly drilled with a pitch in the back, sparking a bench clearing brawl.
Austin threw down his bat after being plunked in the back and screamed at Kelly; unafraid of the bigger man, Kelly merely motioned for him to come out to the mound if he had something to say. He did, and Kelly managed to land a few blows on Austin before a full blown melee ensued. From that point forward, “Joe Kelly Fight Club” T-shirts were a popular seller in and around Fenway.
“I loved my time in Boston and will cherish my time there forever. It’s still my favorite place to play,” said Kelly, who lived with his family in Squantum (a neighborhood of Quincy) during his team in the Bay State. “I always felt the love from the fans, even if I had a bad game. I’d be driving home and someone would honk at me and say, ‘I’m a big fan, Joe’ and that was great to hear. My son Knox was born and grew up there, and got to go on the Duck Boats with me when we won the World Series. That’s something you never forget.”
The pout
There’s no topic that’s off limits for Kelly in his book. His fascination for how the brain works, his self confessed adrenaline junkie approach to life, and his desire to go into criminal justice when he was growing up had him thinking about being a “heavily tattooed, shaved head, drug-carrying undercover agent who busted the bad guys”.
He’s candid in speaking about his alcoholic father and how that shaped him as both a ballplayer and a person, the do’s and don’ts in a clubhouse, and how he took it to MLB’s lawyers with physical proof when he was issued an 8-game suspension for what he felt was an unjust penalty.
“Joe’s far more open than most baseball players that I deal with ... and always has been,” said Bradford, a WEEI radio personality and host of the popular ‘Baseball Isn’t Boring’ national podcast. “That’s what I like about him; Joe’s not afraid to tell it like it is in a way that won’t burn his teammates, but that’s still honest and insightful.”
Kelly spends a chapter detailing the 2020 striking out of, and subsequent verbally jousting with, the Astros’ José Altuve, a player in the thick of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal in 2017. His famous ‘pouty face’ that he made at Altuve after fanning him is adorned on the book’s cover.
Asked if there had been any fallout with Altuve after putting his thoughts to paper, Kelly said with typical frankness “I don’t know and really don’t care. But it was an iconic moment in the history of memes ... and it’s a great book cover, because the average person has seen that face before.”
More reachable to the fans
One of his favorite chapters, he said, was getting the chance to interview Manfred 1-on-1. Kelly admits that, like many of his MLB brethren, he “didn’t really like Manfred” in light of last year’s lockout and figured he’d get a quick no when he inquired with his office about an interview. Surprisingly Manfred agreed, even when Kelly said he was going to record and publish the interview.
“Coming out of our interview, I saw a totally different side to (Manfred) and what a tough job he has,” admitted Kelly. “He cares about the game and how we can grow it; it’s why he asks guys about rule changes instead of just implementing them, which he has the power to do. That was cool to me. NBA fans love (commissioner) Adam Silver but baseball fans have tough feelings towards Rob; I hope after reading this chapter they’ll see things differently, as I did.”
Kelly also asked many of his famous friends (“actual friends, guys I’ll text and have come over for a cookout or to hang out”, he said), ranging from actors and personalities (Rob Lowe, Jon Hamm, Andy Cohen), musicians (Mark Hoppus of blink-182), other current and ex-baseball players (Ken Griffey Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, Julio Rodriguez, Dennis Eckersley, etc.), and athletes from other sports (Torey Krug, Kurt Busch) about why they love baseball and had them pen their own thoughts.
“A way to make the game change for the better is having a book like this,” said Kelly. “It’s about being more reachable to the fans, more transparent, which is what fans want. They want to see what kind of person you are, not how perfect your house looks on Instagram.
“If we could get more players to connect to the fan base, that’d be more eyes on MLB, more kids interested, and a better relationship all around. I’m open and honest about all of that.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN