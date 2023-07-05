Brian Pinho, captain of the 2013 St. John's Prep hockey team, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New York Islanders Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Pinho, a center who won an NCAA championship with Providence College, played for the Utica (N.Y.) Devils American Hockey League team last season and scored 10 goals and added 18 assists in 53 games.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Pinho, originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has played in four NHL games, all with Washington.