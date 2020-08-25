Ex-SJP star Burt trying to make Patriots' 53-man roster as a tight end 

Former St. John's Prep superstar Jake Burt is making his mark thus far at New England Patriots' training camp.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound rookie tight end from Lynnfield is among those vying for a spot on the 53-man roster. He's battling at a position that's looking like the most wide open position battle on the team.
A former Boston College standout who was an undrafted free agent before being signed by the Patriots in late April, Burt continued to get good run during practice over the weekend. Afterwards, Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley complimented him on his intelligence and work ethic.
“Jake is a smart kid,” Caley said. “He is always prepared and working his tail off. He has a great attitude, and he’s smart. He’s a smart kid.”
Burt, who was held out of practice Monday, was a two-time Salem News All-Star and a member of the 'Super 26' team that recognizes the state's best players as a senior, in which he caught 28 passes for 255 yards and seven touchdowns.
During his time at The Heights, Burt played in 36 games while snaring 23 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He pulled in a 55-yard score last year against Richmond for his career high at BC.
Burt is battling with fellow rookies Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Rashod Berry, third-year pros Ryan Izzo and Alex Ellis and second-year pro Paul Butler for a spot on the 53-man roster.
— Mac Cerullo
