If the Toronto Maple Leafs are to end 55 years of anguish and win their first Stanley Cup since 1967 this year, one of the greatest hockey players in St. John's Prep hockey history will likely have a role in doing so.
Colin Blackwell was traded by the expansion Seattle Kraken, along with team captain and defenseman Mark Giordano, to the Maple Leafs Sunday afternoon for two second round draft picks (one in 2022, one in 2023) and a third round draft pick in 2024.
"I'm really excited," the 28-year-old Blackwell said from his Seattle area home as he began the process of packing up his belongings for his move to Ontario. "To be able to go to a team that's going to be in the playoffs and making a big push down the stretch run and knowing I can contribute to that is great to think about."
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound energy forward who can play center or either wing had eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 39 games with the Kraken this season. He saw time on both the penalty kill and power play units and has 3-4-7 totals in eight games this month.
He got a call from Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas, informing him of the deal. For a team that hasn't won a first round playoff series since 2004 and has high hopes, trading for a few missing pieces in order to shoot for the Cup was paramount.
"Going to Toronto means I'm going back East and will obviously be a lot closer to home (in North Andover), "he said. "And it's only about a 9-hour drive from Milwaukee (where Blackwell lives in the offseason with his girlfriend), so location-wise this is terrific."
Where he'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and with Seattle far out of the playoff chase, Blackwell acknowledged there was a good chance he'd get dealt prior to the NHL's Monday afternoon trade deadline.
When the deal officially went through Sunday afternoon, one of the first congratulatory calls Blackwell received was from Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot, his former teammate at Harvard.
"I had a feeling that if there was a deal to be made, it was probably going to happen," he said, "but at the same time, it was something out of my control. I could only do what I do on a daily basis, play as well as I possibly can, and if it happened, it happened.
"I see it as a win-win situation," he added. "I feel as though I've really been playing well lately and feeling like myself. Now I'm going to a great team with so much talent where they think I can help them achieve their ultimate goal. And going with Gio (who recently played in his 1,00th career game), someone you've been with the entire season, is exciting, too. I love the way Mark plays; both of us going there can really help (Toronto) make a run, I feel."
A veteran presence who can fill a number of roles as a likely bottom six winger in Toronto, he also fits in nicely in the team's salary structure. Blackwell's cap hit is $725,000 per season; the Leafs -- with some monster contracts (and high end talents) in forwards Auston Matthews ($11.640 million per season), John Tavares ($11 million), Mitch Marner ($10.9 million), William Nylander ($6.9 million) and defenseman Morgan Rielly ($7.5 million) -- are near the league maximum at $83.5 million.
"They have so many good players," Blackwell said of the Leafs. "To have the opportunity to be part of that, it's definitely exciting. Playing in Toronto will certainly be a change of pace; I'm just happy to be going there and be able to make a run at it."
Drafted in the seventh round (194th) by the San Jose Sharks in 2011, he spent time with both the Sharks and in the Buffalo Sabres organization before landing in Nashville, where he played 33 NHL games over parts of two seasons. He had his best season as a pro with the New York Rangers last winter, putting up career highs in goals (12), assists (10) and points (22) in 47 games.
Blackwell wanted to thank the Kraken for giving him the opportunity to play with a first-year franchise, "something I'll look back on and share with my kids and grandkids some day." He also thanked the Seattle fans for their support.
Now, though, he's moving on, ready to help one of the world's most popular clubs in its quest to end a six-decade Cupless run.
"When I was in Nashville we got in the playoffs but were bounced in the first round of the (Edmonton) bubble in 2020, and with the Rangers it was disappointing we didn't make it last year with the Rangers," he said. "So I'm really looking forward to this with Toronto and be part of what we hope is something very special."