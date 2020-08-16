Ex-SJP star Pinho makes NHL debut with Capitals 

Former St. John's Prep star Brian Pinho made his NHL debut Sunday afternoon as his Washington Capitals lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, in overtime of Game 3 of their first round Eastern Conference quarterfinal series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Pinho, who had 101 career points while at St. John's Prep from 2010-13, skated at center on the Capitals' third line with veteran wingers Carl Hagelin and Ilya Kovalchuk. He saw 8 minutes and 11 seconds of ice time over 14 shifts, winning three faceoffs while dishing out one hit and blocking a shot.
A sixth round pick (174th overall) of the Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft, Pinho spent the last two years at Washington's American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pennsylvania, scoring 20 goals this past winter. The right shot pivot from North Andover has been in the bubble with his teammates in Toronto as part of the Capitals' 30-man roster and has practiced with the Caps since the NHL's restart last month..
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Pinho became just the fifth Capitals player to ever make their NHL debut in the playoffs, the last of those being current teammate Tom Wilson (in 2013). The former USHL (Indiana Ice) and NCAA (Providence College) champion did so as Washington was without the services of one of its best players, center Nicklas Backstrom, who was out with an injury.
Pinho hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday night in Toronto (8 p.m.) when the Capitals look to stave off playoff elimination against the Islanders, who lead the series 3 games to 0.