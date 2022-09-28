PEABODY — The Beverly High girls soccer team is known for its tough defense this season — and that was on full display Wednesday night on the road at Coley Lee Field.
The Panthers frustrated host Peabody by breaking up scoring chances time and time again in a 2-0 shutout victory. Sophomore goalie Kayla Cimon stopped all seven shots she faced, but it was the strong support in front of her that made a difference in repeatedly turning aside scoring bids.
“The defense was great tonight,” said Panthers (5-1-1) head coach Sam Charest. “It’s very fitting they earned a shutout, because this season our players on defense work so well together. They trust each other and perform as a unit. Emma Fitzgerald, Olivia Griffin, and Claire Brean were outstanding. Claire works tirelessly every game and doesn’t get the credit she deserves.”
It was a hard fought, physical game right from the start. Beverly put a lot of pressure on in the Peabody end andd dominated the first 15 minutes before the Tanners mounted a few scoring threats.
Senior captain Grace Fitzgerald put Beverly on the board with what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 23rd minute, blasting a high kick under the crossbar after fellow captain Isabella Sullivan crossed the ball to her.
“We’re off to a strong start,” said Fitzgerald. “Most of us played together last year, and I think that helps. All the seniors made sure the freshmen felt welcome, and we push each other in practice. That really helps because even when we’re tired, we try to keep playing hard and help our teammates.”
Tanner goalie Eva Joyce made 10 saves, several on hard shots. She caught a high kick by Beverly’s Mia Bilotti in the last two minutes of the half to keep it a one-goal game.
“Eva did a great job,” said Peabody head coach Andrew Douglass. “They matched us with speed and strength. Beverly is very organized, and that defense is tough. They don’t give up many goals. They’re young, but also have a lot of returning talent which they build off ... and Sam is second to none as a coach.”
The Panthers added an insurance tally in the 48th minute after Joyce made a diving save only to have the rebound go right to Jenna Schweizer, who drilled it into the far corner.
The Tanners threatened with 25 minutes remaining when Taylor Bettencourt’s high shot sailed just wide of the far corner. They also had three corners in a row with 14 minutes left, but couldn’t put one in the back of the net.
“That shot by Taylor didn’t miss by much,” said Douglass. “Connie Patturelli had a few good chances, too, and we came close on those corner opportunities. Branae Craveiro did a nice job in the back end and midfield. Lauren Woods, Madi Barrett, and Logan Lomasney also had strong games.”
Charest praised midfielders Grace Galbreath, Bilotti, and Ava Freitas.
The Panthers’ only loss this season came in their season opener against Masconomet, and the rematch is Friday.
“That’s a game I’m going to,” said Douglass. “It’s one I don’t want to miss.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN