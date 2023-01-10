BOSTON — Technically, it went down as a scrimmage game. But there’s an excellent chance the boys on the Bishop Fenwick game will remember this night more than any other game they ever play in their entire lives.
The Crusaders had the opportunity to skate against Catholic Central League rival Archbishop Williams on the ice at Fenway Park Tuesday night, and they relished every minute of their time playing under the lights at America’s oldest Major League ballpark.
“It was unbelievable, like nothing we’ve ever done before,” said Chris Stevens, a senior captain and left wing from Peabody. “It really was surreal, just a moment you truly had to just take in and enjoy for all it was worth.”
Goaltender and fellow senior captain Josh Millman, who wore a toque over his helmet (as many keepers are wont to do in outdoor games), echoed his teammate’s sentiments.
“It’s probably one of my all-time favorite memories ever. I’ll never forget it,” he said. “It was the experience of a lifetime.”
Playing continuously with running time (with no ice resurfacing), Fenwick wore specially made uniforms for the event: white jerseys with black and gold accents and a large black ‘F’ on their chests.
That the final score didn’t turn out in Fenwick’s favor — the Archies ‘won’, 5-1, with senior center Gerry Visconti pocketing the Fenwick tally on a backhand putback out front — didn’t seem to matter too much in the big picture for the 21 skaters and three goalies who all got their chance to play for the Crusaders on this historic night.
“I loved this whole experience. I wish it came out better for us, but I really can’t complain,” senior captain Manny Alvarez-Segee, who centers Fenwick’s top line, said.
It was actually Alvarez-Segee’s father, Darrell Segee, who set the wheels in motion for Fenwick to get this chance. He works at Fenway Park, and when he heard high school games would be played at the ballpark in the days after the NHL’s Winter Classic, he quickly got on the phone with Archbishop Williams’ assistant athletic director to get the ball rolling.
Millman, who started in net and played a little more than half the game before giving way first to junior Parker Pierre, then sophomore Nathaniel Ricciuti, said from his vantage point, looking up and seeing the Red Sox championship flags flying over Fenway was an especially wild moment.
Alvarez-Segee said seeing junior varsity callup Louie Spychalski get a few shifts late in the scrimmage, grinning from ear to ear the entire time he was on the sheet, “made it all worthwhile for me, seeing how happy he was.”
Bishop Fenwick head coach Jim Quinlan was also a happy guy before, during and after the proceedings. He’s coached three state championship games previously at TD Garden, but never was part of anything like Tuesday night’s offering at Fenway Park.
“Just so incredible, being outside, seeing the Green Monster right there behind us as we’re skating and playing a game .. it’s amazing,” Quinlan noted. “It was a great experience for these kids, one they’ll never forget.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN