BEVERLY — Just like the best stuff on the menu at his family’s famous Cabot Street sandwich shop, Super Sub, Beverly left-hander Noah Guanci throws his curveball with extra cheese and leaves his customers wishing for an extra bite.
The southpaw was sublime Wednesday at Brother Roberts Field, spinning a four-hit shutout gem and striking out 12 Peabody batters as the Panthers knocked the Tanners from the unbeaten ranks, 5-0.
Peabody was downright flummoxed by Guanci, who didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning and only allowed eight baserunners — two of whom were gunned down trying to steal second by catcher Griffin McKay.
“Noah pitched amazing today. I’m standing out there in the outfield and I barely had to move,” Panther senior captain Griffin Francis said. “He’s got a really good mix of his pitches, inside and outside, and he locates well. When he’s got guys off balance, his backdoor curve in untouchable.”
To that end, Peabody (2-1) was caught looking at the breaking ball five times. The rest of their punchouts were big swings that looked more off balance than usual because of the masterful way Guanci changed speeds.
“It wasn’t a good approach by us,” Tanner coach Mark Bettencourt said. “We never shortened up our two-strike swings. You can’t swing for the fences in those counts, you have to simplify and try to put the ball in play.”
Beverly (3-1) jumped out front with four runs in the first inning. Peabody ace Justin Powers wasn’t charged with an earned run but walked two of the first three batters and saw the other reach on a dropped third strike.
Beverly’s Ryan Rushton delivered an RBI single up the middle to break the seal and, after an infield error, scored another when Ian Visnick dropped in a 2-run single for a 4-0 lead.
Powers recovered to allow six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings, but the damage was done.
“Powers is one of the more dominant pitchers in the league. He’s a very tough guy to get runs off of naturally, so we had to make sure we took advantage of the opportunities we had,” Beverly head coach Jon Cahill noted.
Heads up baserunning gave Beverly another run in the second. Francis, who singled and reached on all four of his at-bats, was ready to move over when Logan Petrosino dropped a sacrifice bunt. As he rounded second, Francis looked to third, saw no Tanner covering the bag and kept running; a throw over flew into foul ground to allow Francis to scamper home.
“We have some really quick baserunners and any chance we have to take extra bags, we want to do it,” Francis said. “Whether its a hit, error or walk, I just want to get on base so the guys hitting after me have a chance to do their jobs.”
With the big lead, Guanci settled in. Peabody third baseman Giovanni Guglielmo broke up his no-hit bid with one down in the fourth and the visitors’ other hits came from Joey Raymond, Scotty Hurley and Brendan Smith.
Guanci held Peabody 0-for-7 with men in scoring position.
“Noah brings so much energy to the table,” Cahill said. “Going back to last year when we threw him in the state tournament, every time he gets an opportunity he makes the most of it. The moment doesn’t surprise or overwhelm him.”
Sam Armbruster walked and scored for the Panthers and Rushton went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Freshman Bradley McCafferty also had a hit, singling in the sixth.
For the Tanners, Raymond was the lone batter to reach base twice. The visitors were plagued by four errors and being gunned down twice on the basepaths didn’t help.
“We certainly have a lot to work on,” said Bettencourt. “We’ve got to throw strikes and make the plays defensively, first and foremost.