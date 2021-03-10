Danvers High's volleyball team earned its first sweep and its first non-league win of the year, going on the road to down Chelmsford 25-14, 25-16, 25-19.
Senior captain Carly Goodhue had 12 kills, a block and seven aces to lead the charge for Danvers (2-0) while fellow senior captain Megan Murphy had seven kills, five blocks and three aces. Senior captain Lily Eldridge handed out 22 assists and chipped in with six kills of her own and junior libero Tess Vontzalides had a nice match with nine digs and three aces.
It was the Falcons' 24th straight regular season win going back to October of 2018.