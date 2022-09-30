WINTHROP — Friday night's clash between Danvers and host Winthrop may not have been a marquee heavyweight bout. But it was a competitive, grind-it-out battle between two programs looking to climb back to the .500 mark.
Both squads came in sporting identical 1-2 records, and the visiting Falcons would've loved nothing more than to bounce back from a shutout defeat to powerhouse Reading last weekend with a momentum-swinging road triumph. But between timely miscues and an overall sluggish start, Danvers ultimately fell short in that quest.
Winthrop scored the first two touchdowns of the night, capitalized with some big defensive stops and eventually hung on for a 22-13 victory.
"Obviously nobody wants to be down two (scores)," Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan said of his team's start. "I think (Winthrop) started the game flying with a ton of intensity, and I told our guys the whole time that Winthrop is a tough town, tough kids, and they were going to come out and battle and be ready to go. I just thought they came out with a lot more fire than we did."
After being forced to punt on the first offensive possession, Danvers allowed a big pass play on a 2nd-and-22 for Winthrop that immediately breathed life into the Vikings attack. That set up a lengthy drive that Winthrop cashed in on late in the first quarter as quarterback Robert Noonan (46 rushing yards) punched it in on a keeper from a yard out.
The Falcons were able to move the ball into scoring position on their ensuing drive, but were stopped on fourth-and-1. Danvers returned the favor on the Vikings' next possession, but were unable to capitalize.
Winthrop would eventually make it 14-0 just past the midway point of the second quarter, as Noonan got loose to the outside for a 38-yard touchdown scamper.
"I think we just have to keep working and we have to have a little more awareness of the situation," said Nolan. "That's probably on me, definitely defensively, but we just have to capitalize and when we need a big play we have to make it. We didn't do that tonight."
Seemingly headed into halftime facing a two-score deficit, Danvers was able to churn out perhaps their most impressive offensive possession of the evening just before the break.
Just after Winthrop scored for the second time, the Falcons strung together an 11-play, 63-yard drive that concluded with a 2-yard run to paydirt from quarterback Travis Voisine. Just like that, the Falcons were back in it — and it felt like they just make a real push coming out of intermission.
"We were pretty fortunate to be down only 14-7 at half, it could've been a lot worse," said Ryan. "And then we came out flying in the second half but they hit a couple plays, we had a couple mistakes on defense and it didn't work out."
Danvers certainly gave itself a chance in the second half. The Falcons pinned Winthrop inside their own 10 on the opening possession of the third, forced a difficult punt and took over with tremendous field position (Winthrop's 17-yard line).
Three plays later, Voisine found running back Joe Baker for a 10-yard touchdown, and although the ensuing PAT sailed wide, the Falcons were right back in it at 14-13.
"I thought Joey Baker did a really good job on offense. He caught the ball today, and it's a little bit more dynamic of an offense when he's able to go do that," Nolan said of Baker, who hauled in two catches for 28 yards and the score.
Unfortunately the quick score went for naught, as Winthrop swiftly responded by going 65 yards in four plays before Welvis Acosta ran it in from five yards out. The Vikings tacked on a 2-point rush to make it 22-13, and the Falcons were never able to recover.
Winthrop intelligently ate up the clock when they had the ball throughout the remainder of the second half, and when Danvers did get it back, its drives looked like this: punt, turnover on downs, interception.
The Falcons best chance came early in the third quarter as they marched down field into the red zone. But a botched snap sent them back 15 yards, and they were unable to get that yardage back.
Nolan highlighted the play Logan Metivier, who made some nice plays defensively and was on point with his reads. Aidan Smith also had two picks on the day, while the line did a solid job overall throughout.
"I think we're a better team than what we're putting on film right now, but that is what we are on film so we have to go and fix things," said Nolan. "We have to get better and keep the kids in it.
"We have to establish our run game, too," added Nolan, whose team finished with just 21 total rushing yards. "They were packing the box but we have to be able to run because if we're a pass first team we're going to be more inconsistent as any team would."
Winthrop 22, Danvers 13
at Miller Field, Winthrop High School
Danvers (1-3);0;7;6;0;13
Winthrop (2-2);6;8;8;0;22
Scoring summary
W- Robert Noonan 1 run (Kick fails)
W- Noonan 38 run (Koutsouflakis pass from Noonan)
D- Travis Voisine 2 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D- Joseph Baker 10 pass from Noonan (Kick fails)
W- Welvis Acosta 5 run (Nicholas Cappuccio rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 2-19, Joseph Baker 7-15, Travis Voisine 10-(-13); Winthrop — Welvis Acosta 16-85, Nicholas Cappuccio 9-61, Robert Noonan 7-46, Demetri Koutsouflakis 1-6, George Galuris 2-2.
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 12-23-125-1-1; Winthrop — Noonan 4-9-72-0-2.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Michael Kasprzak 4-55, Baker 2-28, Logan Metivier 2-22, Aris Xerras 3-14, Gasinowski 1-6; Winthrop — Cappuccio 2-26, Galuris 1-26, Koutsouflakis 1-20.