MARBLEHEAD — It all came down to a couple of huge performances by the heavyweights to give Danvers enough points to win the CAL-NEC Wrestling Tournament at Marblehead High School Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons had eight wrestlers going for first or second place in the finals, and four were runner-ups until senior captain Brendan Whalen pinned Marblehead/Swampscott's Ned Fitzgerald.
"It feels amazing to win," said Whalen, who took home Outstanding Wrestler in the upper weight classes. "Last year I tore a ligament in my elbow so it means a lot that I came back to win. I'm glad to set the tone, and with two wrestlers to go I hope we get more champions."
Whalen pinned Ned Fitzgerald of the Black and Blue team, and then his prophesy came true in the last match of the afternoon when teammate Joey Parisi won by fall at 1:32 of the first period over Alex Rodriguez of Salem.
Danvers took top team honors with 174 points led by two champs, six runner ups, and two fifth place finishers followed by Beverly with 169 points and Marblehead/Swampscott right behind with 166 points. Gloucester was fourth (149.5) with Saugus/Peabody fifth (143), Salem/Hamilton-Wenham sixth (121), followed by Triton (117.5), Pentucket (58.5) and Lynnfield/North Reading (35).
"Having eight wrestlers in the finals going for first or second was huge," said Danvers' coach Mike Anderson. "We're having a pretty good day, and everything is moving right along with no problems."
Anderson said MH/Swampscott coach Mike Stamison always does a good job running a big tournament like this. Coach of the Year honor was shared with Stamison and Salem/Hamilton-Wenham's Cliff Exilhomme.
"It's been a good day for us," said Exilhomme. "This has been a crazy year with a lot of excitement, and it's a pleasure to see my kids striving to be better. Wins and losses are great, but seeing everybody progress is even more important. That's what makes it a good season. I have no voice left because I've been yelling so much."
The Witches had three wrestlers in the finals, Brendan Dalton, Yoniel Castillo, and Rodriguez. Dalton was champion in the 138 pound class, besting Matt Dowling of Danvers, 13-5.
"That was fun," said Dalton, a junior. "Salem did pretty good today which was nice. We have a good group of kids, and have been working hard."
Saugus/Peabody had three winners starting with Chase Ledbury — named Wrestler of the Year and Outstanding Wrestler in lower weights — who beat Mario Hoxha of Beverly. Christian Machado followed up with a win over Joe Baker of Danvers by fall, and Will Pinto was best in the 170 pound division with an 8-1 decision over Castilo.
"I was really hoping to go against him because my only loss this year was to him," said Machado, a senior, who wrestled for Everett for three years before moving to Saugus.
"The team is great this year," added Pinto. "We've got a bunch of tough kids. I came in as first seed, but had to wrestle a few very tough kids to get to the finals. It's all a mental game. Christian and Chase were both awesome."
Ledbury, a senior at Peabody High, started wrestling for the Tanners when he was in the eighth grade.
Garret McNeil of Beverly won the 120-pound class by fall over Mark Haskins of the Falcons. McNeil received the Most Pins in the least amount of time award with three falls in 5:11.
Jackson Cody (106), Daniel Beaton (132 over Connor McCarthy of Danvers) Michael Toppan (182 by fall over Diego Knight of MS), Jayden Toppan (220 over Dominic Baez of Danvers), were all winners for Gloucester. Pentucket's Trevor Kamuda (152), Lucas Bistany of Triton (126), and Connor O'Brien of Marblehead/Swampscott (113) all took top honors.
"It takes an army to run a tournament like this," said Stamison, whose team also took the Team Sportsmanship Award. "O'Brien, our senior captain from Swampscott, did a great job at 114 pounds. It was a good day finishing third, especially since we were down a senior heavyweight out with COVID. There were a lot of tough matches and it was very close.
"I am very honored to be acknowledged by my peers, coaches I look up to. That's a special award. We've got our work cut out to get ready for sectionals (Division 1 North) at Methuen next week. We'll be looking to have some of our guys advance to states."