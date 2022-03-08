MIDDLETON — Trevor McNeill’s game is all about grit.
Far from towering in either height or weight on the left wing, the Danvers High junior makes himself a valuable commodity for his team by his willingness to get after it every time he hops over the boards. He wins well over more than 50 percent of puck battles he engages in along the walls and in the corners, is a fine skater who communications well with his linemates, and drives the net looking for rebounds
So you can probably guess why he was wearing a heavy chain link around his neck, given to one of his team’s top performers for their hard work in a particular contest, after Tuesday’s 5-1 Falcons’ playoff victory over North Quincy in the second round of the Division 3 state playoffs — the grind in his game was a big reason why the Blue-and-White are advancing in the postseason.
“When the puck gets down deep in the corners, I like to come out of there with it. If I don’t I get frustrated, so I like to keep myself happy and get it,” smiled the 16-year-old McNeill, who comes from Falcon hockey royalty: his father Sean was a captain on the 1994 state championship team and finished his DHS career with 121 points; uncle Chris is tied for the most goals in Danvers history (80) and had 150 points in just three seasons; and his grandfather, Kevin, taught hundreds (thousands?) of players the right way to play the game both in Danvers Youth Hockey and as a varsity assistant.
Senior defenseman and captain Connor Horn sported Danvers’ other post-game symbol of excellence: a royal blue hard hat. He earned this talisman by continuing to play the best hockey of his career, a stretch that he’s now been in for the last two-and-a-half to three weeks.
“It’s been pretty awesome to see from Connor,” said head coach Kevin Fessette, “because he deserves it.”
Tuesday night against the visiting Raiders, he scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal just 24 seconds into the second period. Horn watched from the right point as a scrum took place in front of the North Quincy net, strode in from the point when the puck squirted out to him and let go of a shot that hit a visiting player out front and pinballed in past goaltender Aidan McGuinness. He also had several other good looks offensively from that same spot and laid out some thunderous bodychecks, both in his own end and the neutral zone.
“I had no idea I had scored,” admitted the big 17-year-old blueliner. “I thought their goalie saved it until all our guys started coming towards me to celebrate.”
Eighth-seeded Danvers (now 11-7-4), which has won two playoff games in the same season for only the second time in nine years, advances to take on the No. 1 team in Division 3, Marlboro (19-1-1), in the quarterfinals later this week (date and time TBA). It will mark the first road game of the playoffs for the Falcons.
“I was happy with our transition game and our neutral zone forecheck. We didn’t allow them to come into our zone with speed,” said Fessette. “We were almost always in good position, a safe spot to protect own own end.”
The Falcons, who outshot the Raiders by a wide 39-18 margin, took a 1-0 lead after one period on McNeill’s power play goal. It was set up by a beautiful individual rush from sophomore defenseman Brady Plaza; with his stick already on the ice, McNeill essentially just had to tap the rebound home.
Horn’s tally made it 2-0 before John Lynch responded for North Quincy (5-17, but power seeded 24th in the draw) at the 5-minute mark. The Falcons got the marker back off an excellent forecheck that saw center Caleb White put one home short side in the latter stages of the period.
Danvers then iced it in the third period as Mike DeLisio made a North Quincy turnover in its own zone hurt as he ripped a slapshot past McGuinness’ glove side. McNeill’s empty netter with 2:15 to go made it official.
Freshman Brayden Holt won his 11th game in net for Danvers, making 16 stops before ceding the crease to sophomore tendy Braedyn Oteri (1 save) in the final minute.
When asked if he’s surprised that his team is in the position it currently finds itself, Horn said calmly, “Not really. From the start of the season I knew we’d have a good team. Our guys are totally focused right now.”
McNeill added that playing faster, more skilled teams in the Northeastern Conference has “100 percent” helped the Falcons in their two postseason triumphs to date.
Fessette, who was happy with the all-around play of third liners Brian Mahoney, Nick Robinson and Liam Brooks, said his team will watch film, take in the good stuff and work to clean up several facets of their game in anticipation of meeting the Panthers of Marlboro.
“We’ll keep grinding in an effort to keep getting better,” he said. “The question really becomes, ‘Are you playing your best hockey when it matters most?’ I don’t think we’ve done that yet, but we keep getting closer.”
Danvers 5, North Quincy 1
Division 2 playoffs second round at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
North Quincy 0 1 0 1
Danvers 1 2 2 5
First period: D, Trevor McNeill (Brady Plaza, Caleb White), ppg, 13:42.
Second period: D, Connor Horn (Jimmy Thibodeau), :24; NQ, John Lynch (un), 5:10; D, White (Mike DeLisio, McNeill), 10:23.
Third period: D, DeLisio (McNeill), 11:26; D, McNeill (un), eng, 12:45.
Saves: NQ, Aidan McGuinness 34; D, Brayden Holt 16, Braedyn Oteri 1.
Records: D, 11-7-4; NQ, 5-17-0.
