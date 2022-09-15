DANVERS — The Haverhill High football team ran a staggering 79 offensive plays Thursday night at Deering Stadium.
Danvers managed just 45 of its own. But quantity didn’t factor into the final score.
The Hillies’ 3rd-and-goal bid from the 10-yard line with three seconds left fell incomplete, giving the host Falcons a take-a-deep-breath-and-exhale 21-16 triumph.
“We put it on our guys this week … this is varsity football. The team that executes is going to win,” said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. “We wanted to play fast, physical and make something happen.”
Tied late in the third quarter, the Blue-and-White got a big boost when Owen Gasinowski pulled off a fake punt and ran 20 yards for a first down. The junior then corralled a 30-yard pass along the left sideline from quarterback Travis Voisine on 3rd-and-4, putting his team on the Hillies’ 9-yard line.
On the very next play out of the spread, Gasinowski took an end around left and scored. Aidan Smith’s third PAT gave DHS the lead for good with 8:58 to play.
“He’s obviously a very good player and we want to get him the ball,” Nolan said of Gasinowski.
Haverhill, which saw sophomore quarterback James Farrell attempt a whopping 49 passes (completing 24 for 270 yards), had four offensive drives in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t cash in on any of them.
With under six minutes to go the Hillies fell on a Danvers fumble at the 7-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. Then, after a safety was called when a poor snap into the Falcons’ end zone led to intentional grounding, Haverhill got the ball back on the ensuing kick at the hosts’ 38-yard line, but Farrell was stopped on 4th-and-2 inches short.
One final drive with 49 seconds left saw the visitors from the Merrimack Valley take it from their 48 to the Danvers 10, but they’d get no further.
“We had our opportunities,” Haverhill (1-1) head coach Tim O’Connor said. “Our first TD (a 53-yard read option run by Farrell) was called back because of a high/low (blocking) penalty; I’ll have to watch that on film. We snapped the ball over our punter’s head (for an 18-yard loss), and losing our center Colin McAnich in the first quarter took us a while to get adjusted to.
“I give Danvers credit for playing as physically as they did. I didn’t think they’d be able to stop us 4th and short, but they did. And bravo to them on that fake punt.”
Danvers took leads of 7-0 and 14-7 on a pair of touchdown runs from sophomore Joe Baker. His 29-yard run over the left side made it 7-0 at halftime, and his 5-yard scoring run came midway through the third.
The Hillies (1-1) responded both times. Farrell (“he’s still learning and getting better all the time,” said O’Connor) found captain Adrian Sarrette (9 catches, 119 yards) for a 30-yard strike in the opening drive of the third quarter.
The duo connected again before the quarter ended, this time on 4-and-11 when Sarrette grabbed a 20-yard scoring toss in the right corner of the end zone.
Danvers wound up with seven sacks, with captain Aris Xerras (moved from LB to DE when DHS went to a 4-man front) picking up three and fellow senior defensive lineman Colin Mugaga collecting two.
Junior outside backer Logan Metivier and junior Noah Wade also dropped Farrell, while Gasinowski had the night’s only interception.
“Aris was incredible; he really disrupted the game, said Nolan, whose squad will play at Reading next Friday night.
Gabe Grzyboski had the lone sack for Haverhill, which hosts St. John’s Prep next Friday.
Danvers 21, Haverhill 16
at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Haverhill (1-1) 0 0 14 2 16
Danvers (1-1) 0 7 7 7 21
Scoring summary
D — Joe Baker 29 run (Aidan Smith kick)
H — Adrian Sarrette 30 pass from James Farrell (19 kick)
D — Baker 5 run (Smith kick)
H — Sarrette 20 pass from Farrell (19 kick)
D — Owen Gasinowski 9 run (Smith kick)
H — Safety, Danvers QB Owen Gasinowski ruled in the grasp in end zone
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Haverhill — James Farrell 23-37, Brian Dumont 6-13, Jack Ivancic 1-(-8); Danvers — Joe Baker 13-53, Owen Gasinowski 4-38, Greysun Jackson 4-7, Travis Voisine 2-(-5).
PASSING: Haverhill — Farrell 24-49-270-2-1 ; Danvers — Voisine 8-22-121-0-0.
RECEIVING: Haverhill — Adrian Sarrette 9-119, Devin Correria 4-59, Dumont 5-42, Fode Bangoura 3-31, Ivancic 2-15, Gabe Grzyboski 1-4 ; Danvers — Gasinowski 3-64, Logan Metivier 1-28, Aris Xerras 1-18, Mike Kasprzak 2-11, Luke Metivier 1-0.