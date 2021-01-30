GLOUCESTER — Andrew O'Neill paused in the middle of a question, and you could almost see the smile on his face forming under his face covering.
"I guess this means I'm 600 or so wins behind my Dad now," he said with a laugh.
O'Neill, serving as the acting head coach of the Danvers High hockey team, picked up his first career win behind the bench on a bitterly cold Friday night. He watched as the Falcons scored four times in the final period to break open a close game and capture a season opening 5-0 victory over Swampscott at the Talbot Rink.
His father, of course, is the legendary Salem State University hockey coach Billy O'Neill, who has 607 victories (all with the Vikings) on his Hall of Fame resume. He's one of only 13 college hockey coaches to win that many games and only the third at the Division 3 level. Andrew O'Neill both played for his father at SSU and later served as an assistant coach.
On this night, however, he was clad in the royal blue, white and grey color scheme of Danvers High hockey, piloting the squad in its long-delayed season opener thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm really happy for these guys," said O'Neill, referring to his team. "They've worked extremely hard and done everything I could have imagined or asked for. They're a great group of kids, determined, and stuck with the process ... and got rewarded for it."
It was also Senior Night — a bit surreal, seeing as it not only happened before their season technically began, but also on the home ice of one of their fiercest rivals, the Gloucester Fishermen — where the team's eight 12th graders were saluted. Two of them, Christian Harvey and captain Brian Taylor, wound up scoring while a third, goaltender Adam Bridgeo, pitched his fifth career shutout with 12 saves.
"There were a few times when we had guys get caught below the dots and Adam really came up big," said O'Neill, "not just with saves, but deflections into the netting or out of play so we could change lines, get a quick breather and regroup. He played really, really well."
Fellow netminder Ian Roddie, one of six seniors on Swampscott's 14-man roster, was much busier at the other end of the ice. He finished with 34 saves, including a couple of beauties of rebounds while he was down in the crease after making the initial stop.
"Ian was great. The final score might not show it, but he kept us in the game. It was a ballgame going into the third in large part because of the way he was playing," veteran Swampscott (0-5-1) head coach Gino Faia noted. His team, which has produced six goals in its six games, was shut out for the second time this winter.
"I like the way we're learning each game and how we're playing; we're just having trouble putting the puck in the net. Even when we have opportunities, we're not burying them."
Harvey's goal, coming six minutes into the opening frame on his first shift of the night, was the only score through two periods.
Roddie made 24 saves in those 30 minutes of play, while Swampscott had its best offensive output during a 5-on-3 man advantage for 63 seconds early in the second, putting five shots on Bridgeo before the second penalty expired. Despite the best efforts of top unit guys Thomas Callahan, Zack Pierce and Aidan Sprague up front and Griffin Bruhm and Quinn Hitchcock manning the points, Bridgeo wouldn't give in.
"The guys were fighting and putting some good shots on that two-man," said Faia. "We just couldn't get one past Bridgeo."
Sticking with their scheme of getting pucks in deep and keeping a third man up high, the Falcons finally broke through again with seven-and-a-half minutes to play when junior right wing Jake Ryan made a nice move out front and tucked a shot inside Roddie's right pad for a 2-0 lead.
"That was a really smart, heads up play by Jake," acknowledged O'Neill, whose squad skated 10 forwards and eight blue liners.
With the Big Blue getting worn down, Danvers added three goals over the final three minutes to punctuate the win. Taylor knocked in a backhand off a rebound; freshman Caleb White had a well-timed tip of fellow freshman Brady Plaza's blast from the point for a power play goal; and junior defender Connor Horn's rip with 9.2 seconds to go completed the scoring.
It's a quick turnaround for Danvers, which plays Winthrop on the road at Larsen Rink but as the home game Saturday afternoon (12:40 p.m.). Swampscott is back in action Sunday night against Masconomet (7:20 p.m.) at the Valley Forum in Haverhill.
Danvers 5, Gloucester 0
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Swampscott 0 0 0 — 0
Danvers 1 0 4 — 5
First period: D, Christian Harvey (Dillon Driscoll, Jake Ryan), 6:02.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: D, Ryan (Bobby Joyce), 7:28; D, Brian Taylor (Andrew Lamphere), 12:04; D, Caleb White (Brady Plaza, Mike DeLisio), ppg, 13:32; D, Connor Horn (Joyce, Trevor McNeill), 14:51.
Saves: S, Ian Roddie 34; D, Adam Bridgeo 12.
Records: S, 0-5-1; D, 1-0-0.
