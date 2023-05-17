BOXFORD — The Danvers High baseball team had an inverted pyramid at the plate Wednesday afternoon at Masconomet.
The bigger the situation, the more relaxed the Falcons were in the batter’s box.
Down to their final our and trailing by two, Danvers calmly caught its breath. Evan Currie delivered an RBI single, Jakob Hamel stroked a 2-run single to plate the tying and go-ahead runs and Tyler O’Neill threw a clean seventh in a stunning 6-5 Falcons road victory.
“It sounds crazy, but late in the game we relaxed. There was more pressure on us, but were much more relaxed in our approach,” said Danvers coach Matt Mello, his team now 9-7 and one win shy of a state tournament berth.
Losing a 5-0 lead was a hard pill to swallow for Masconomet (11-5), which fell one game behind Beverly in the Northeastern Conference Dunn Division standings with the setback. Though bullpen hurlers Chris Porfido and Ryan Corcoran threw strikes, Danvers put together six of its eight hits while scoring six runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
“We kind of ran out of arms. It’s a busy week for us with five games in seven days and we were trying to be mindful of pitch counts,” said Masconomet coach T.J. Baril.
Gabe Fales gave the Chieftains 5-plus innings of work and held the Falcons off the scoreboard by working quickly and efficiently. He picked off two runners on the basepaths but ran into a spot of trouble in the sixth when Steve Reardon beat out an infield single and Mike Moroney and Aris Xerras followed with RBI knocks.
“He’s normally a reliever for us. That’s his longest outing of the season and he was great,” Baril said of Fales. “He’s a smart kids and an excellent baseball player.”
Some Danvers miscues helped the hosts build their lead. The Falcons committed two errors in the first inning that led to RBI hits by Fales and Porfido to make it 2-0. Moroney, Danvers’ ace righthander, bore down to escape more damage with the bases loaded, got through the middle innings and sidestepped another bases loaded jam in the fourth.
“Mike battled. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit for hanging in there the way he did,” Baril said.
The Chieftains appeared to pull away in the fifth when another Fales single knocked in Braeden O’Connell. Porfido collected his second RBI and catcher Anthony Cerbone stole home for a 5-0 lead.
Somehow, that’s when Danvers went to work. The Falcons sent nine to the plate and scored three times in the sixth to get back in the game with a Ty McCullough infield single bringing home a run. Masco’s Porfido left the bases loaded to retain the lead, but now back in the game Danvers was feeling confident.
“Early in the game we were popping everything up and with this wind, that’s not going to do much,” said Mello. “Later on, we started angling up some ground balls and line drives.”
O’Neill set the tone by sitting down Masco in the sixth and Reardon reached on an error to begin the seventh. A Xerras walk put the tying run on base and Currie and Hamel came through with their two-out RBI base hits.
“Those are the kinds of hits that can change a season,” said Mello.
Needing only 11 pitches to retire the side in the bottom half, O’Neill finished the job on the hill in impressive fashion. Moroney, playing shortstop in O’Neill’s place, made two outstanding plays in the hole to help his pitcher out.
“T.O.’s the kind of kid that excels in the pressure situations,” Mello said. “He’s as steady as it gets.”
Fales was the lone multi-hit man for Masconomet and had two RBI. Porfido also drove home two and O’Connell scored twice. For the Falcons, Currie and Hamel each had two hits, Moroney finished with six strikeouts and Brendan Glowik worked an inning of relief.