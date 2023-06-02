DANVERS — If the Danvers High girls lacrosse team is going to make a deep run in the Division 2 state tournament, it's going to take a tremendous level of focus, enthusiasm and a commitment to the game plan.
The journey began Friday afternoon against Somerville, and the Falcons certainly checked all of those boxes with aplomb.
Danvers scored five unanswered goals in the first seven minutes, forcing a quick Somerville timeout. They continued to maintain possession from there, moving the ball around and taking intelligent, high percentage shots.
The end result was a dominant 17-1 victory before the rain started falling at Deering Stadium
"My biggest takeaway from today is just their energy was awesome," said Danvers' head coach Nico Prandi, his team now 8-11. "Great energy off the bat, they played as a team, they were hungry for ground balls ... it was all the little things I always care for and things that we didn't see to end the season. So it was great to see that again."
Now it's on to No. 3 Duxbury in the Round of 32, a matchup Prandi and his squad are very much looking forward to.
"They're a very talented team," admitted Prandi. "We've been talking about just one game at a time, doesn't matter who you play it's about how you play. So that's our main focus; it's not so much worrying about what they do on offense and defense it's more about what we're doing."
The Falcons focused solely on themselves in Friday's playoff opener, and that was evident from the jump.
Following the quick 5-0 spurt to kick things off, Danvers ripped off nine more unanswered markers to seize a 14-0 lead at the half. It was running time from there, and Prandi's group did a tremendous job controlling the pace of play, spreading the ball around to the open girl, hitting the cutters and limiting the turnovers.
Defensively they applied consistent on ball pressure, utilized textbook slides and kept a Somerville team that won 17 games this spring — albeit against a lighter schedule than the one the Falcons see in the NEC — out of the attacking zone.
The visitors didn't find the back of the net until 10 minutes into the second half, and by that point the contest was well out of reach.
"A lot of the girls made some good decisions in the last week as we challenged them to kind of push themselves a little bit and focus in," said Prandi. "Today they just showed that focus from the get go and they handled the full game together so it was great to see; very unselfish, too."
The team's three leading scorers — Jordan Turcotte, Ellie Anderson and Kaylee Rich — all came to play Friday to lead the charge. Turcotte finished with six goals and seven draw controls, Anderson had five goals and seven draws, and Rich added four goals, an assist and five loose ball controls.
It was an encouraging effort from the Falcons' leaders, one that certainly bodes well for the squad heading into the next round.
"When they play well we always have a good chance," said Prandi. "They're definitely in good spirits and motivated for the tournament so it's good to see."
Danvers also got some strong play from Savannah Botthof, who dished out a team-best five assists. Jordan Bartlett added two assists and a couple of loose ball pickups, Abby Sher scored twice and had an assist, with Abby Sullivan (5 loose ball controls) turning in an all around stellar effort.
"Abby's been a consistent player in the last couple of weeks, has really stepped up," said Prandi. "Today we pushed her to play more offense and she did a great job. The ground ball game is where she lives, and she's been doing an awesome job so it was good to see her just continue to dominate in that realm."