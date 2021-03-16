DANVERS — The streak rolls on.
Following Tuesday's 3-1 triumph over rival Beverly, the Danvers High girls volleyball team has now won 66 consecutive Northeastern Conference mathces. The Falcons (4-0 this season) have also won their last 26 regular season matches dating back to last season, when they ran the table before falling in the Division 2 state finals to Canton.
It's a streak currently unrivaled on the North Shore, and one that's certainly among the all-time greats in varsity girls volleyball throughout the state of Massachusetts.
"It's been fun, but honestly we really don't talk too much about it in here," said Falcons' head coach George LeVasseur. "We kind of go one day at a time and it is what it is.
"It's obviously great to have that and it's great that people recognize it, but for us it's definitely one match at a time."
Tuesday's win over Beverly didn't come quite as easily as some of their previous 65 victories. The Falcons dropped the opening set, 25-16, before reeling off three straight W's by scores of 25-18, 25-10 and 25-17.
Beverly did a nice job coming out of the gate with immense energy and true teamwork, overpowering the Falcons and handing them just their second set loss of the season (the other coming to Masconomet).
"It was definitely really exciting to get that first set," said second-year Beverly head coach Ashley Chalifour, her team now 1-3. "I feel like the energy on our side was something that we really worked on and we were able to run our middle blocker, Natalie Reynolds (a sophomore), right from the jump, and that was huge for us.
"But once (Danvers) brought their starters out there you can definitely tell they had the height, they had the size, they're just a strong team overall."
Using each match to prepare for what he hopes will be a more complete and normal campaign next fall, LeVasseur deployed a variety of different lineups against the Panthers. Both Megan Murphy (9 aces) and Shayla Saad (7 aces) got the serve game going early and often for the hosts, helping their team string together points and make it harder and harder for Beverly to remain close.
Danvers took leads of 22-11 in the second and 22-6 in the third before clinching those sets. They then pulled away late in what was a competitive third stanza to secure the triumph.
"Both our middles definitely had big days," LeVasseur said of Murphy and Saad, both of whom also turned in strong games at the net. "In addition to that, Alexia Simpson had three (aces), Emma Callahan had three and so did Carly Goodhue."
"They have some strong servers and they can all spot serve, so I think that's key: being able to pick where they want to go with the ball," admitted Chalifour. "You can really control the game when you do that."
Goodhue led the way for the winners with eight kills and five digs, while the tri-captain Murphy had seven kills. Fellow senior tri-captain Lily Eldridge chipped in a team-best 20 assists, and overall, Danvers did a tremendous job picking their spots and keeping the ball in play.
For Beverly, Chalifour highlighted the play of junior outside hitter Caroline Ploszay as well as sophomore Mya Perron, another outside hitter.
Despite the loss, it was certainly a setback that the Panthers can learn and improve from, as they likely won't see many more teams as strong as Danvers the rest of this season.
"I said to them, 'If you're willing to work this hard against a team that's 66-0 or whatever they are at this point, then we're going to have a really successful season,'" said Chalifour.