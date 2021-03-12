Scroll down to see this week's picks
Lynn - A. Doris Whipple entered into rest March 8, 2021. She was born on November 24, 1920, the only daughter of Anthony Keyes and her adopted mother, Mrs. Emma Whipple. She attended Swampscott Schools and graduated from Burdette College. She was a secretary for the Town of Swampscott Select…
