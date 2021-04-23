Scroll down to see the picks
Fall 2 Week 7 High School Football Picks
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Hudson - David Snow Shea, 81, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at home in Hudson, NH. He died peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on Oct 26, 1939, in Marblehead, the son of Myrtle (Snow) Shea and Anthony A Shea. He was the husband of Mary (Co…
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE