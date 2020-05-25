Salem Academy Charter School is seeking applicants for the following athletic positions: Girls varsity volleyball head coach; girls varsity cross country head coach; girls varsity soccer head coach; and boys varsity soccer assistant coach. Individuals are hired based on their relevant experience and demonstration of responsibility and flexibility. Each of the four aforementioned job opportunities will begin in August of this year. If interested, please email a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Drew Betts at dbetts@salemacademycs.
###
Essex Tech High School is seeking an assistant varsity football coach for the upcoming fall season. All interested applicants should email the Athletic Director, Farah Lalli, at Flalli@essextech.net.
||||