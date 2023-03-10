There’s not a lot Bishop Fenwick doesn’t know about their opponent in Friday night’s Division 3 state quarterfinals.
That’s because Archbishop Williams is a Catholic Central League rival — and the third seeded Crusaders (15-7) will be looking to defeat them for the third time this season when they host at the Fenwick gymnasium (6:30 p.m.).
Fenwick won the first meeting back in December, 57-37, then did so again on the last night in January, 52-46.
Archbishop Williams (13-9) is ranked 11th in the Division 3 bracket and defeated Saugus, 52-44, before upsetting No. 6 Norton, 60-56 in the Round of 16 to reach this point.
“There’s an advantage to playing a team you’re so familiar with, but also it’s a bit of a disadvantage,” said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. “We know them well, but at the same time they know us. We’ve improved as the season went on, both individual players and as a team, but they have, too.
“We’ve been watching film from both the Saugus and Norton games,” he added. “Our first game with them is almost meaningless because we’ve both grown so much since then.”
DeBaggis is aware of the Bishops’ height, particularly No. 32, Angie Coletti as a strong post player. In that regard, he figures that Fenwick junior captain and standout Cecilia Kay will be challenged more in Fenwick’s first two postseason games (50-20 over Quabbin Regional, then 55-36 over Watertown).
Kay is not the only high scorer and rebounder on the team. Freshmen Caitlin Boyle and Celia Neilson also are counted on offensively; in their last game against Watertown all three were in double figures.
“We definitely need a balanced attack, and it’s important to get out to a good start,” said DeBaggis. “That’s something I’ve been harping on all season because at least 10 times we’ve been sloppy at the start, and when that happens in a tourney game every point matters. The farther you go, the more important that can be because you’re playing better teams as you go along.
“They have a very good coach in Matt Mahoney,” he added, “and our league is so tough that it’s not surprising we’re going against a familiar opponent.”
DeBaggis said the Bishops are similar to his squad in mixing up man-to-man and zone defenses. He doesn’t expect to see many new things.
“At this point in the season everyone plays their game. The important thing is playing it well and executing,” said DeBaggis. “One thing we do know is their girls play tough, and we’ll have to earn everything.
“It’s definitely a huge advantage playing at home and not having a bus ride like they do crossing the city on a Friday night. The only problem is that it gets so loud in our gym that it’s hard for the girls to hear me. The Archbishop Williams boys are playing, too so that may divide their fans.”
