For all the playoff experience the St. Mary’s Lynn girls hockey program has, the Spartans have one thing in common with the upstart Peabody co-op squad: No player on either team has ever been to state tournament’s Final Four.
That will change on Wednesday when the No. 8 seed Tanners and No. 1 Spartans faceoff in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Lynn’s Connery Rink at 5 p.m. Either the Tanners (18-4) will be off to the Final Four for the first time ever or St. Mary’s (23-1) will be back in the state semifinals for the first time in ten years.
St. Mary’s represents a tall hurdle for Peabody to clear on the road to the TD Garden and a possible state championship. The Spartans are No. 1 with good reason: They’ve outscored their opponents 108-16 for the fewest goals against in the state, the best goal differential in the state and the second most goals scored — against arguably the state’s toughest schedule to boot.
“There’s really nothing they don’t do well,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “We saw them early in the season and they beat us, 3-0, but we felt like we played pretty well. We’re know we’re going to have to play better this time.”
To find reasons to believe it can pull off an upset, Peabody need only look back four years when they bested St. Mary’s in the state tournament after losing to them twice during the regular season. The Spartans have won all three regular season meetings between the schools since then, with two coming via shutout including the 20-save blanking by Spartan senior Ang Catino in December.
“They knocked us out in 2019, so they’re certainly capable,” said veteran Spartan coach Frank Pagliuca. “Anything can happen in the tournament. Every round you have to play better than the previous one if you want to keep playing and that’s certainly true for us.”
These programs are very familiar with one another. Roach was an assistant for Pagliuca for many years before taking over the Tanner program and she was also the first Spartan girls hockey captain 20 years ago. This will be their third state tournament meeting: St. Mary’s ousted Peabody in 2018 and the Tanners returned the favor the following season; the teams also met in the finals of the Playmaker Series summer league at Essex Sports Center. last August.
“For some reason it feels like they’re always on our side of the bracket,” said Roach. “There’s 32 teams but somehow the chips always fall that we’re matched up with each other. There’s familiarity and there’s a lot of respect there.”
Both coaches quickly acknowledge their counterpart as one of the state’s best and know it’s unlikely they’ll slip anything by tactically. It’s up to the players to bury their shots, crisply complete their passes or make saves.
“Peabody’s a very talented team that presents a lot of problems,” said Pagliuca. “We know we’re going to get their best.”
The Tanners’ 23 goals allowed all year are also among the lowest marks in the state. Sophomore goalie Alyse Mutti has posted a 1.05 goals against average with a program record 10 shutouts — including a masterful 27-save shutout of Metheun/Tewksbury in Saturday’s home playoff win.
She’s had excellent help from her defense: Senior captain Penny Spack and sophomores Daniella White, Chloe Gromko and Leah Buckley. Centers Jenna DiNapoli (senior captain) and Ava Buckley (sophomore) excel at backchecking and the Tanners are surely among the state’s best at puck management.
“Our team philosophy is to mind the house,” said Roach. “Keep our own end clean and build out from there. That’s a big emphasis with every opponent but obviously with St. Mary’s — they’ve got some players that you have to know where they are at all times and will bury your mistakes.”
Jenna Chaplain, a Peabody native who’s been a Spartan varsity regular since seventh grade, has over 50 points this year and over 200 in her career. She’s shifty enough to go from end-to-end, strong enough to score from anywhere and smart enough to make great decisions with the puck. Her linemates are Danvers native Amanda Forziati (25 points) and Melrose’s Maggie Pierce, who has 45 points and who Pagliuca said played her best game of the year in Saturday night’s playoff win over Bishop Fenwick.
Boxford’s Gabi Oakes (14 goals) is one to watch at forward for St. Mary’s along with Peabody native Kelly Lovett at center. Defensively, Peabody’s Haylie Grossman and Swampscott’s Kasey Litwan are the Spartans’ top pair.
The Tanners are comfortable playing top teams even if they’re looking to break through with a win: All four of their losses this winter were against top five seeds (St. Mary’s, twice to unbeaten No. 5 Winthrop and against No. 4 HPNA). Offensively, they’re a balanced club led by Spack’s 14 goals and ability to create tips and rebounds with shots from the blue line.
Freshman Angela Fabbo has 12 goals and 22 points, DiNapoli has eight goals and a team-high 12 assists, captain Hannah Gromko has 18 points and junior speedster Catie Kampersal has 11 goals and a knack for drawing penalties with her speed.
The winner of Wednesday’s game will face the Winthrop/Billerica-Chelmsford winner in the state semifinals. As with most playoff hockey games between familiar foes, it’ll be a tightly checked, hotly contested bout that comes down to a bounce or miscue. Or, as a Bishop Fenwick assistant coach put it on Saturday night:
“St. Mary’s just gets better and better as the game goes on. They keep coming and coming and coming until they wear you down. They’re always fresh and dangerous in the third period ... but Peabody’s a really deep team, too. That’ll be a great game.”