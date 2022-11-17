Cousins will collide on either side of the line Friday night in the Division 1 state semifinals when two-way end Mason McSweeney of St. John's Prep and Central Catholic lineman Jaden Wiggins and their respective teams clash.
No matter who wins, though, they'll meet on the field and connect after the game.
When they were younger, the pair were teammates in Masco Youth Football. As they got older Wiggins tried to interest McSweeney in joining him at Central Catholic, but didn't stand a chance: McSweeney began attending St. John's as a sixth grader and has been there ever since.
"We don't talk much the week before the game, but we definitely like to see each other after it's over," said McSweeney, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound junior who lives in Topsfield. "This is one of the biggest games in the state."
Wiggins, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior from Boxford, said he loves Central Catholic and tried to get others from his youth football team to join him there ... including his cousin.
"This is a very big game for both teams, and I'm very happy we're on the same side of the bracket as the Prep," said Wiggins, who hopes to continue playing in college and says that the University of Pittsburgh is his "dream school".
"I'm preparing my mind and body, always trying to improve my game."
Last week in the Raiders' 21-0 shutout over Everett, Wiggins — the son of former Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins — had 11 tackles, with four of those for a loss.
"Jaden is a great kid to coach and a very athletic lineman," said Central head coach Chuck Adamopoulos. "He's very disruptive to opponents both on the offensive and defensive lines, but the best thing I can say about him is he's a really good quality person."
McSweeney, a rare player for the Eagles in that he starts both ways, is a hard hitting end and special teams demon who is a threat to block punts. He is thinking positively about his underdog squad winning Friday night.
"It's always fun to face them, especially since this one has a lot more meaning than most," McSweeney said. "Losing early in the year to Central Catholic motivates us more. We've developed as a team since then, with a lot of people stepping up. Hopefully the result will be different, too."
One thing is certain: when the game ends, either McSweeney or Wiggins will be celebrating with their teammates. Both players are approaching this contest with quiet confidence in their respective teams, two heavyweights with identical 8-2 records.
"It's fun getting together after games ... but Mason won't be too happy this time after he loses," said Wiggins.