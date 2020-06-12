Each year USA Field Hockey presents awards for the top coaches, umpires and humanitarians in the country.
Only five individuals are nominated under each category, so making that initial cut is certainly an accomplishment and honor in itself. Selected candidates tend to boast incredible accolades; some of this year's choices are former Olympians and world class athletes, others are Division 1 college coaches and lifelong dedicators to the sport.
But the most important quality a winner should have is an unmatched devotion to the game and their respective programs, as well as a passion for teaching and helping others. It's safe to say that Peabody's Jillian Tobin and her father, Rick, who are up for National Coach and National Umpire, respectively, possess these characteristics in leaps and bounds.
Jillian, who runs the developmental Prime Field Hockey club teams here on the North Shore alongside her father, has gained the utmost respect from her players and peers which undoubtedly led to her nomination.
"I've never met someone that cares more about field hockey and athletes than she does," said Danielle Hartford, a 2019 Salem State graduate and current assistant coach under Tobin at Prime. Hartford has also learned the ins and outs of officiating from Rick.
"She would literally spend her last dollar if it meant getting the kid the gear they needed to play and succeed. Her passion and love for the game and helping others is just remarkable."
Jillian, 32, graduated from Peabody High in 2006 after four tremendous years as a member of the Tanners' field hockey program. She went on to play two more years on a scholarship at Merrimack College before a back injury forced her to walk away from the game she loved.
"I didn't know how to be a student without being an athlete, and I learned that lesson the hard way," said Tobin, who left Merrimack following her injury.
Soon after, Tobin realized that just because she couldn't compete anymore didn't mean she had to say goodbye to the game entirely. She had already contributed so much to Prime (her and her father founded the program back in 2003) and decided to stick with it as a coach and leader for so many aspiring young players.
Tobin went on to earn recognition as a Level 2 USA Field Hockey Coach while earning certificates in various athletic-related fields such as sports nutrition, bullying and hazing, sports behaviors, teaching and modeling behaviors and strength and conditioning. With Prime, Tobin works with girls and boys anywhere from age 11-19, catering to their needs and aspirations with sincerity and aplomb.
"I most likely won't have kids, but I'm attached to these athletes, all of them," said Tobin. "Kids reach out to me for the silliest things, emotional things, not all of them but a good deal of them. They want me involved and that's always meant the world to me."
Tobin has helped countless individuals reach their dreams of becoming a college field hockey player, and aided many others in learning the game and using it as an outlet to the pressures and struggles of adolescence.
Meanwhile, Tobin's father Rick has been there every step of the way. But it's his prowess with a whistle and commitment to field hockey that garnered him a nomination of his own. Rick is always looking for new ways to learn and improve and his craft, and he loves working with young umpires to help them build confidence and a better understanding of the game.
"I can remember seeing him or other refs when I was growing up and playing and you always said 'Oh my God, we lost the game because of the ref'," said Hartford. "But now having worked under him for about a year, seeing his side you really get a better appreciation for the sport and a better understanding of the rules. He not only wants to show everyone a different side of the game by reffing, but he loves taking information from other refs and watching other refs do their thing just to better himself and continue to grow."
Always on the move and always looking to serve as a fair and dedicated official at all levels, Rick has umpired several USA Field Hockey events and sanctioned events, including the Disney Field Hockey Showcase and National Hockey Festival.
"It's an amazing feeling for both of us to be nominated and the fact that it came from the players makes it that much more special," said Jillian. "For us to be nominated alongside such a highly regarded group of people is eye opening and we were both very emotional."
Prime Field Hockey primarily operates out of Danvers Indoor Sports, but will practice and compete wherever possible. Whether Jillian is traveling to a player's house and helping them work on stick skills in their backyard, or taking her entire team to an event, the camaraderie and family atmosphere at Prime is unmatched.
To vote for Jillian and her father Rick for this year's award please visit https://www.teamusa.org/USA-Field-Hockey/EVENTS/2020/April/20/Annual-Awards/National-Coach-Award?fbclid=IwAR1CS3UBPP4NpnfhsWay5Gbvuv69kiI58_yLajzMoOpPvrUZZEp3MCj6yig. Voting is open until Sunday, June 14.
