Far Corner Golf's Ki Kwon tees off during the final round of the 2021 North Shore Amateur Golf Tournament. Kwon won last year's event and will be back in the field this week with sights set on a repeat performance. 

The North Shore Amateur is back. 

Beginning Tuesday morning, upwards of 60 local linksmen will tee it up at host Far Corner Golf Club for the 47th edition of the annual summer tournament. Using a stroke play format, the event will then wrap up on Wednesday afternoon with the individual posting the lowest cumulative score crowned the winner. 

Reigning champion Ki Kwon is back in the field and will open competition in the first threesome, while other former winners such as Danvers' Jared Mscisz will also aim to come out on top. 

Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field.  

47th annual North Shore Amateur Tuesday tee times 

Time Name, Club

8 AM Ki Kwon, Far Corner

8 AM Nick Fiset, Bradford

8 AM Jeff Sovis, Ould Newbury

8:10 AM David Selbovitz, Thompson

8:10 AM Dean Demitropouloos, Bellevue

8:10 AM Kevin Daly, Salem CC

8:20 AM Michael Papamechail, Ferncroft

8:20 AM David Condulelli, Far Corner

8:20 AM Aaron Paskowski, Beverly

8:30 AM Sam Athanas, Student MIAA

8:30 AM Ken Whalley, Ferncroft

8:30 AM Lucas Paradis, Far Corner

8:40 AM Max Covitz, Meadows

8:40 AM Max Feeley, Beverly

8:40 AM Cy Kilgore, Tedesco

8:50 AM Peter Beaulieu, Renaissance

8:50 AM Christopher Pietrini, Beverly

8:50 AM Ian Paskowski, Beverly

9:00 AM Mike Pietrini, Ferncroft

9:00 AM Josh Price, Kernwood

9:00 AM Jarett Scarpaci, Vesper

9:10 AM Lucas Dascoli, Mt. Hood

9:10 AM Elias Tripodis, Ferncroft

9:10 AM Ethan Doyle, Salem State

9:20 AM Timothy Abbott, Far Corner

9:20 AM Jimmy Grant, Crystal Lake

9:20 AM Chris Sargent, Far Corner

9:30 AM Ryan O'Leary, Salem State

9:30 AM Sean Senior, Mt. Hood

9:30 AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz, Far Corner

9:40 AM John Brickley, Mt. Hood

9:40 AM Johathan Burke, Beverly

9:40 AM Danny Lumb, Unicorn

9:50 AM Dave Barker, Far Corner

9:50 AM Collin Brennan, Indian Ridge

9:50 AM Brian Cawley, Bradford

10:00 AM Shuvam Bhaumik, Far Corner

10:00 AM Corey Frost, Cape Ann

10:00 AM George Zolotas, Tedesco

10:10 AM Doug Parigian, Long Meadow

10:10 AM John Birmingham, Far Corner

10:10 AM Hadyn Kornusky, Ferncroft

10:20 AM Timothy Manning, Far Corner

10:20 AM Terry Manning, Far Corner

10:20 AM Jeff Weishaar, Renaissance

10:30 AM Peter Donatio, Far Corner

10:30 AM Bill French Olde, Salem Greens

10:30 AM Jared Mscisz, Ferncroft

10:40 AM Salvatore Sciaudone, Sagamore

10:40 AM Drew Semons, Ferncroft

10:40 AM Weston Lazarus, Winthrop

10:50 AM Randy Parker, Woburn

10:50 AM Ryan Willis, Haverhill CC

10:50 AM Blaine Joia, Far Corner

11:00 AM Tim Desmond, Salem State

11:00 AM Cabel Morey, Indian Ridge

11:00 AM Steven Ossinger, Long Meadow

11:10 AM Danny Dilisio, Kernwood

11:10 AM Morgan Sullivan, Far Corner

11:10 AM Jeffrey Carter, Unicorn

11:20 AM Mike McKenna

11:20 AM Jeff Herman

All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions

Year Winner, Golf Club

1975 Brian Gilchrist, Gannon Golf Club

1976 Howard Terban, Colonial Golf Club

1977 Joe Nekoroski, Salem Country Club

1978 Burt Page, Colonial Golf Club

1979 Neil Frazer, Thomson Country Club

1980 Paul Cortese, Haverhill Country Club

1981 Paul Cortese, Haverhill Country Club

1982 Stuart Robin, Kernwood Country Club

1983 Mike O’Keefe, Colonial Golf Club

1984 Mike O’Keefe, Colonial Golf Club

1985 Steve Lundquist, Far Corner Golf Course

1986 Kevin Daly, Lakeview Golf Club

1987 Chris McCarthy, Ferncroft Country Club

1988 Jim Holbrook, Indian Ridge Country Club

1989 Ken Whalley, Colonial Golf Club

1990 Jorge Ferrer, Andover Country Club

1991 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course

1992 Michael McKenna, Thomson Country Club

1993 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course

1994 William Drohen, Haverhill Country Club

1995 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course

1996 Mike Fecteau, Rowley Golf Club

1997 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club

1998 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club

1999 Jim Katsos, Tedesco Country Club

2000 John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge Country Club

2001 Ken Whalley, Meadowbrook Golf Club

2002 Ken Whalley, Meadowbrook Golf Club

2003 Bill Drohen, Garrison Golf Center

2004 Bill Drohen, Garrison Golf Center

2005 John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge Country Club

2006 Darren Bolton, Gannon Golf Course

2007 Brian Cawley, Colonial Golf Club

2008 Phil Miceli, Sagamore Spring Golf Club

2009 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club

2010 Nick Antonelli, North Andover Country Club

2011 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course

2012 Colin Brennan, Andover Country Club

2013 Josh Salah, Bass Rocks Golf Club

2014 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club

2015 Ryan Anderson, Beverly Golf & Tennis

2016 Chris Gentile, Mount Pleasant

2017 Dan Koerner, Merrimack Valley

2018 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club

2019 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club

2020 Jared Mscisz, Ferncroft Country Club

2021 Ki Kwon, Far Corner Golf Club 

