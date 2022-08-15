The North Shore Amateur is back.
Beginning Tuesday morning, upwards of 60 local linksmen will tee it up at host Far Corner Golf Club for the 47th edition of the annual summer tournament. Using a stroke play format, the event will then wrap up on Wednesday afternoon with the individual posting the lowest cumulative score crowned the winner.
Reigning champion Ki Kwon is back in the field and will open competition in the first threesome, while other former winners such as Danvers' Jared Mscisz will also aim to come out on top.
Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field.
47th annual North Shore Amateur Tuesday tee times
Time Name, Club
8 AM Ki Kwon, Far Corner
8 AM Nick Fiset, Bradford
8 AM Jeff Sovis, Ould Newbury
8:10 AM David Selbovitz, Thompson
8:10 AM Dean Demitropouloos, Bellevue
8:10 AM Kevin Daly, Salem CC
8:20 AM Michael Papamechail, Ferncroft
8:20 AM David Condulelli, Far Corner
8:20 AM Aaron Paskowski, Beverly
8:30 AM Sam Athanas, Student MIAA
8:30 AM Ken Whalley, Ferncroft
8:30 AM Lucas Paradis, Far Corner
8:40 AM Max Covitz, Meadows
8:40 AM Max Feeley, Beverly
8:40 AM Cy Kilgore, Tedesco
8:50 AM Peter Beaulieu, Renaissance
8:50 AM Christopher Pietrini, Beverly
8:50 AM Ian Paskowski, Beverly
9:00 AM Mike Pietrini, Ferncroft
9:00 AM Josh Price, Kernwood
9:00 AM Jarett Scarpaci, Vesper
9:10 AM Lucas Dascoli, Mt. Hood
9:10 AM Elias Tripodis, Ferncroft
9:10 AM Ethan Doyle, Salem State
9:20 AM Timothy Abbott, Far Corner
9:20 AM Jimmy Grant, Crystal Lake
9:20 AM Chris Sargent, Far Corner
9:30 AM Ryan O'Leary, Salem State
9:30 AM Sean Senior, Mt. Hood
9:30 AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz, Far Corner
9:40 AM John Brickley, Mt. Hood
9:40 AM Johathan Burke, Beverly
9:40 AM Danny Lumb, Unicorn
9:50 AM Dave Barker, Far Corner
9:50 AM Collin Brennan, Indian Ridge
9:50 AM Brian Cawley, Bradford
10:00 AM Shuvam Bhaumik, Far Corner
10:00 AM Corey Frost, Cape Ann
10:00 AM George Zolotas, Tedesco
10:10 AM Doug Parigian, Long Meadow
10:10 AM John Birmingham, Far Corner
10:10 AM Hadyn Kornusky, Ferncroft
10:20 AM Timothy Manning, Far Corner
10:20 AM Terry Manning, Far Corner
10:20 AM Jeff Weishaar, Renaissance
10:30 AM Peter Donatio, Far Corner
10:30 AM Bill French Olde, Salem Greens
10:30 AM Jared Mscisz, Ferncroft
10:40 AM Salvatore Sciaudone, Sagamore
10:40 AM Drew Semons, Ferncroft
10:40 AM Weston Lazarus, Winthrop
10:50 AM Randy Parker, Woburn
10:50 AM Ryan Willis, Haverhill CC
10:50 AM Blaine Joia, Far Corner
11:00 AM Tim Desmond, Salem State
11:00 AM Cabel Morey, Indian Ridge
11:00 AM Steven Ossinger, Long Meadow
11:10 AM Danny Dilisio, Kernwood
11:10 AM Morgan Sullivan, Far Corner
11:10 AM Jeffrey Carter, Unicorn
11:20 AM Mike McKenna
11:20 AM Jeff Herman
###
All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions
Year Winner, Golf Club
1975 Brian Gilchrist, Gannon Golf Club
1976 Howard Terban, Colonial Golf Club
1977 Joe Nekoroski, Salem Country Club
1978 Burt Page, Colonial Golf Club
1979 Neil Frazer, Thomson Country Club
1980 Paul Cortese, Haverhill Country Club
1981 Paul Cortese, Haverhill Country Club
1982 Stuart Robin, Kernwood Country Club
1983 Mike O’Keefe, Colonial Golf Club
1984 Mike O’Keefe, Colonial Golf Club
1985 Steve Lundquist, Far Corner Golf Course
1986 Kevin Daly, Lakeview Golf Club
1987 Chris McCarthy, Ferncroft Country Club
1988 Jim Holbrook, Indian Ridge Country Club
1989 Ken Whalley, Colonial Golf Club
1990 Jorge Ferrer, Andover Country Club
1991 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course
1992 Michael McKenna, Thomson Country Club
1993 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course
1994 William Drohen, Haverhill Country Club
1995 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course
1996 Mike Fecteau, Rowley Golf Club
1997 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club
1998 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club
1999 Jim Katsos, Tedesco Country Club
2000 John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge Country Club
2001 Ken Whalley, Meadowbrook Golf Club
2002 Ken Whalley, Meadowbrook Golf Club
2003 Bill Drohen, Garrison Golf Center
2004 Bill Drohen, Garrison Golf Center
2005 John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge Country Club
2006 Darren Bolton, Gannon Golf Course
2007 Brian Cawley, Colonial Golf Club
2008 Phil Miceli, Sagamore Spring Golf Club
2009 Doug Parigian, Longmeadow Country Club
2010 Nick Antonelli, North Andover Country Club
2011 Bob Avelino, Far Corner Golf Course
2012 Colin Brennan, Andover Country Club
2013 Josh Salah, Bass Rocks Golf Club
2014 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club
2015 Ryan Anderson, Beverly Golf & Tennis
2016 Chris Gentile, Mount Pleasant
2017 Dan Koerner, Merrimack Valley
2018 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club
2019 Nick Maccario, Bradford Country Club
2020 Jared Mscisz, Ferncroft Country Club
2021 Ki Kwon, Far Corner Golf Club