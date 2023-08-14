North Shore Amateur golf tournament in Boxford

Danvers’ George Zolotas of Tedesco Country Club will look to defend his North Shore Amateur title this week at Far Corner Golf.

 Jaime Campos/Staff photo

The North Shore Amateur has been a golf summer staple for nearly five decades now.

And on Tuesday morning, owner Bob Flynn, head professional John O’Connor and the rest of the dedicated staff and crew at Boxford’s Far Corner Golf will host the 48th edition of the tournament.

Upwards of 60 golfers will tee off for 18 holes beginning Tuesday morning, with another 18-hole finale taking place the following afternoon. Reigning champion George Zolotas, who plays out of Tedesco CC, is back in the mix, joining a talented field that will look to etch their names into the history books.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s opening round tee times.

8 AM

Justin Durso, Hickory Hill

Nick Fiset, Bradford CC

Jeff Sovis, Ould Newbury

8:10 AM

Jack Murphy, Bradford CC

Jeffrey Carter, Unicorn

Michael Rose, Far Corner

8:20 AM

Sam Athanas, Student MIAA

Steven Ossinger, Long Meadow GC

Michael Papamechail, Ferncroft CC

8:30 AM

Patrick Cotter, Mount Hood

George Zolotas, Tedesco CC

Jimmy Grant, Crystal Lake

8:40 AM

Jack Murray, Meadow Brook

Ryan Smith, Sagamore Springs

Matthew Gover, Hickory Hill

8:50 AM

Cameron Sheedy, Vesper CC

Jack Fitzgerald, Far Corner

Peter Lutts, Kernwood CC

9 AM

Jonathan Richard, Hillview

Aaron Paskowski, Beverly Golf & Tennis

Lucas Paradis, Far Corner

9:10 AM

Adam Capodilpo, Beverly Golf & Tennis

Danny Diliso, Kernwood CC

Hadyn Kornusky, Beverly Golf & Tennis

9:20 AM

Ian Paskowski, Beverly Golf & Tennis

Will Pierce, Bellevue

Keith Stone, Far Corner

9:30 AM

Elias Tripodis, Fercroft CC

Greg Krekorian, Indian Ridge

TJ Croliss, Far Corner

9:40 AM

Shuvam Bhaumik, Far Corner

Colin Brennan, Indian Ridge

John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge

9:50 AM

Bill French, Olde Salem Greens

Wayne Swanson, Merrimack Valley

Jim Scalisi, Sagamore Springs

10 AM

Eric Critchley, Far Corner

Ryan Hart, Bradford CC

Michael Hersey, The Meadow at Peabody

10:10 AM

Damon Lusk, Meadowbrook

Patrick Maloney, Wenham CC

Doug Parigian, Long Meadow

10:20 AM

Jonathan Wilcox, Meadow Brook

Ryan Willis, Haverhill CC

John McGuiggin, Bradford CC

10:30 AM

Tim Manning, Far Corner

John Birmingham, Far Corner

Derek Wayman, Vesper CC

10:40 AM

Terry Manning, Far Corner

Jeff Weishaar, Renaissance

Anthony Choukas, Salem CC

10:50 AM

Michael Doherty Jr., Olde Salem Greens

Patrick Maloney, Wenham CC

Tim Desmond, Beverly Golf & Tennis

11 AM

Corey Frost, Cape Ann GC

Ryan Sheehan, Kelley Greens

Ryan Daly

11:10 AM

Nicholas Caruso, Merrimack Valley

Peter Burke, Far Corner

Matt Walsh, Far Corner

11:20 AM

Dave Barker, Far Corner

Bill Drohen, Bradford CC

David Condulelli, Far Corner

11:30 AM

Drue Howell, Far Corner

Kevin Daly, Salem CC

Tim Richmond, Olde Salem Greens

Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.

Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you