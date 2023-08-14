The North Shore Amateur has been a golf summer staple for nearly five decades now.
And on Tuesday morning, owner Bob Flynn, head professional John O’Connor and the rest of the dedicated staff and crew at Boxford’s Far Corner Golf will host the 48th edition of the tournament.
Upwards of 60 golfers will tee off for 18 holes beginning Tuesday morning, with another 18-hole finale taking place the following afternoon. Reigning champion George Zolotas, who plays out of Tedesco CC, is back in the mix, joining a talented field that will look to etch their names into the history books.
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s opening round tee times.
8 AM
Justin Durso, Hickory Hill
Nick Fiset, Bradford CC
Jeff Sovis, Ould Newbury
8:10 AM
Jack Murphy, Bradford CC
Jeffrey Carter, Unicorn
Michael Rose, Far Corner
8:20 AM
Sam Athanas, Student MIAA
Steven Ossinger, Long Meadow GC
Michael Papamechail, Ferncroft CC
8:30 AM
Patrick Cotter, Mount Hood
George Zolotas, Tedesco CC
Jimmy Grant, Crystal Lake
8:40 AM
Jack Murray, Meadow Brook
Ryan Smith, Sagamore Springs
Matthew Gover, Hickory Hill
8:50 AM
Cameron Sheedy, Vesper CC
Jack Fitzgerald, Far Corner
Peter Lutts, Kernwood CC
9 AM
Jonathan Richard, Hillview
Aaron Paskowski, Beverly Golf & Tennis
Lucas Paradis, Far Corner
9:10 AM
Adam Capodilpo, Beverly Golf & Tennis
Danny Diliso, Kernwood CC
Hadyn Kornusky, Beverly Golf & Tennis
9:20 AM
Ian Paskowski, Beverly Golf & Tennis
Will Pierce, Bellevue
Keith Stone, Far Corner
9:30 AM
Elias Tripodis, Fercroft CC
Greg Krekorian, Indian Ridge
TJ Croliss, Far Corner
9:40 AM
Shuvam Bhaumik, Far Corner
Colin Brennan, Indian Ridge
John Gilmartin, Indian Ridge
9:50 AM
Bill French, Olde Salem Greens
Wayne Swanson, Merrimack Valley
Jim Scalisi, Sagamore Springs
10 AM
Eric Critchley, Far Corner
Ryan Hart, Bradford CC
Michael Hersey, The Meadow at Peabody
10:10 AM
Damon Lusk, Meadowbrook
Patrick Maloney, Wenham CC
Doug Parigian, Long Meadow
10:20 AM
Jonathan Wilcox, Meadow Brook
Ryan Willis, Haverhill CC
John McGuiggin, Bradford CC
10:30 AM
Tim Manning, Far Corner
John Birmingham, Far Corner
Derek Wayman, Vesper CC
10:40 AM
Terry Manning, Far Corner
Jeff Weishaar, Renaissance
Anthony Choukas, Salem CC
10:50 AM
Michael Doherty Jr., Olde Salem Greens
Patrick Maloney, Wenham CC
Tim Desmond, Beverly Golf & Tennis
11 AM
Corey Frost, Cape Ann GC
Ryan Sheehan, Kelley Greens
Ryan Daly
11:10 AM
Nicholas Caruso, Merrimack Valley
Peter Burke, Far Corner
Matt Walsh, Far Corner
11:20 AM
Dave Barker, Far Corner
Bill Drohen, Bradford CC
David Condulelli, Far Corner
11:30 AM
Drue Howell, Far Corner
Kevin Daly, Salem CC
Tim Richmond, Olde Salem Greens
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.