For the past 44 years, the Flynn familly and Far Corner Golf Club have hosted an annual amateur golf tournament on their 27-hole Boxford layout.
The two-day tournament, dubbed the North Shore Amateur, has became a summer tradition for talented members of surrounding Massachusetts' clubs.
With all the regulations and safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it appeared the 45th edition of the tournament might not take place. Fortunately, that's not the case. Beginning Tuesday morning, 70-plus golfers will tee it up hoping to become the newest victor of the distinguished competition.
While Bradford CC's Nick Maccario will not be there to defend his title for a second straight year (he's currently competing in the Hornblower Memorial at Plymouth CC), plenty of other gifted young linksmen make up the field.
Some familiar local names include Salem Country Club's Kevin Daly and Ryan Daly, Ipswich CC's Greg Poore, Danvers' Jared Mscisz and Ian Paskowski, Salem's Ethan Doyle and Nick Angeramo, Marblehead's Brendan Locke, Masconomet's Hadyn Kornusky, Beverly's Drew Semons and many more.
Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field. Play will continue on Wednesday, with a winner being crowned at the end of the day.
45th annual North Shore Amateur Tuesday tee times
Time First Last Name Club
8:00AM Ki Kwon Far Corner
8:00AM Kevin Daly Salem CC
8:00AM Nick Fiset Bradford
8:10AM Greg Poore Ipswich
8:10AM Matthew Casavant Meadowbrook
8:10AM Jeff Sovis Ipswich
8:20AM John Carroll Indian Ridge
8:20AM Sean Connolly Mt. Hood
8:20AM Liam Dwyer Meadowbrook
8:30AM Ryan Daly Salem CC
8:30AM Nate Johnson Meadowbrook
8:30AM Jordan Aucoin Far Corner
8:40AM Kevin Johnson Meadowbrook
8:40AM Jake Rand Ferncroft
8:40AM Robert Parisi Kernwood
8:50AM Dean DeGregorio Haverhill
8:50AM Ryan Hart Bradford
8:50AM Ian Paskowski Salem State
9:00AM Mike Kuzara Bradford
9:00AM Matthew Godbout Salem State
9:00AM Mike Holbrook Ferncroft
9:10AM Todd Scioli Trull Brook
9:10AM Ethan Doyle Olde Salem Greens
9:10AM John McQuiggan Far Corner
9:20AM Cameron Scioli Trull Brook
9:20AM Matt Martin Rockport
9:20AM Tucker Merideth Rockport
9:30AM Branden Clark Ipswich
9:30AM Bill French Olde SalemGreens
9:30AM Lucas Paradis Bradford
9:40AM Pat Maloney
9:40AM Colin Natale Ferncroft
9:40AM Jeff Weishaar Renaissance
9:50AM Brendon Locke Tedesco
9:50AM Anthony Polcari Renaissance
9:50AM Jonathan Scano Vesper
10:00AM Dave Condurelli Far Corner
10:00AM Eric Critchey Crystal Lake
10:00AM Hadyn Kornusky Ferncroft
10:10AM Nick Angeramo Olde Salem Greens
10:10AM Craig Seabury Thompson
10:20AM Brian Seabury Thompson
10:20AM Max Emmerich Kernwood
10:20AM Jim Grant Crystal Lake
10:30AM Jared Mscisz Ferncroft
10:30AM Michael Shea Bellevue
10:30AM Aaron Paskowski Salem State
10:40AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz Far Corner
10:40AM Glenn Doty Olde Salem Greens
10:40AM Matt Civiello Gannon
10:50AM Drew Semons Beverly G &T
10:50AM David D'Entrenmont Long Meadow
10:50AM George Rowe Tedesco
11:00AM John Powers Black Swan
11:00AM Jack Fitzgerald Far Corner
11:00AM Cameron Sheedy Vesper
11:10AM Joe Comeau Gannon
11:10AM Kevin Crawford Ferncroft
11:10AM Adam Desrosier North Andover
11:20AM John Boland Gannon
11:20AM Jay Fiste Gannon
11:20AM Dan Koerner Merrimack
11:30AM Tim Richmond Olde Salem Greens
11:30AM Michael McCann Andover
11:30AM Jason Clark Ipswich
11:40AM Max Boland Amesbury
11:40AM Max Covitz Meadows
11:40AM Brian Hughes Bellevue
11:50AM Doug Parigian Long Meadow
11:50AM Tim Manning Far Corner
11:50AM Terrence Manning Far Corner
All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions
Year Winner Golf Club
1975 Brian Gilchrist Gannon Golf Club
1976 Howard Terban Colonial Golf Club
1977 Joe Nekoroski Salem Country Club
1978 Burt Page Colonial Golf Club
1979 Neil Frazer Thomson Country Club
1980 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club
1981 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club
1982 Stuart Robin Kernwood Country Club
1983 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club
1984 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club
1985 Steve Lundquist Far Corner Golf Course
1986 Kevin Daly Lakeview Golf Club
1987 Chris McCarthy Ferncroft Country Club
1988 Jim Holbrook Indian Ridge Country Club
1989 Ken Whalley Colonial Golf Club
1990 Jorge Ferrer Andover Country Club
1991 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1992 Michael McKenna Thomson Country Club
1993 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1994 William Drohen Haverhill Country Club
1995 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
1996 Mike Fecteau Rowley Golf Club
1997 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
1998 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
1999 Jim Katsos Tedesco Country Club
2000 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club
2001 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club
2002 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club
2003 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center
2004 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center
2005 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club
2006 Darren Bolton Gannon Golf Course
2007 Brian Cawley Colonial Golf Club
2008 Phil Miceli Sagamore Spring Golf Club
2009 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club
2010 Nick Antonelli North Andover Country Club
2011 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course
2012 Colin Brennan Andover Country Club
2013 Josh Salah Bass Rocks Golf Club
2014 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
2015 Ryan Anderson Beverly Golf & Tennis
2016 Chris Gentile Mount Pleasant
2017 Dan Koerner Merrimack Valley
2018 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
2019 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club
