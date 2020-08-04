For the past 44 years, the Flynn familly and Far Corner Golf Club have hosted an annual amateur golf tournament on their 27-hole Boxford layout.

The two-day tournament, dubbed the North Shore Amateur, has became a summer tradition for talented members of surrounding Massachusetts' clubs. 

With all the regulations and safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic this year, it appeared the 45th edition of the tournament might not take place. Fortunately, that's not the case. Beginning Tuesday morning, 70-plus golfers will tee it up hoping to become the newest victor of the distinguished competition.

While Bradford CC's Nick Maccario will not be there to defend his title for a second straight year (he's currently competing in the Hornblower Memorial at Plymouth CC), plenty of other gifted young linksmen make up the field. 

Some familiar local names include Salem Country Club's Kevin Daly and Ryan Daly, Ipswich CC's Greg Poore, Danvers' Jared Mscisz and Ian Paskowski, Salem's Ethan Doyle and Nick Angeramo, Marblehead's Brendan Locke, Masconomet's Hadyn Kornusky, Beverly's Drew Semons and many more.

Below are Tuesday's scheduled tee times for this year's field. Play will continue on Wednesday, with a winner being crowned at the end of the day. 

45th annual North Shore Amateur Tuesday tee times

Time First Last Name Club

8:00AM Ki Kwon Far Corner

8:00AM Kevin Daly Salem CC

8:00AM Nick Fiset Bradford

8:10AM Greg Poore Ipswich

8:10AM Matthew Casavant Meadowbrook

8:10AM Jeff Sovis Ipswich

8:20AM John Carroll Indian Ridge

8:20AM Sean Connolly Mt. Hood

8:20AM Liam Dwyer Meadowbrook

8:30AM Ryan Daly Salem CC

8:30AM Nate Johnson Meadowbrook

8:30AM Jordan Aucoin Far Corner

8:40AM Kevin Johnson Meadowbrook

8:40AM Jake Rand Ferncroft

8:40AM Robert Parisi Kernwood

8:50AM Dean DeGregorio Haverhill

8:50AM Ryan Hart Bradford

8:50AM Ian Paskowski Salem State

9:00AM Mike Kuzara Bradford

9:00AM Matthew Godbout Salem State

9:00AM Mike Holbrook Ferncroft

9:10AM Todd Scioli Trull Brook

9:10AM Ethan Doyle Olde Salem Greens

9:10AM John McQuiggan Far Corner

9:20AM Cameron Scioli Trull Brook

9:20AM Matt Martin Rockport

9:20AM Tucker Merideth Rockport

9:30AM Branden Clark Ipswich

9:30AM Bill French Olde SalemGreens

9:30AM Lucas Paradis Bradford

9:40AM Pat Maloney

9:40AM Colin Natale Ferncroft

9:40AM Jeff Weishaar Renaissance

9:50AM Brendon Locke Tedesco

9:50AM Anthony Polcari Renaissance

9:50AM Jonathan Scano Vesper

10:00AM Dave Condurelli Far Corner

10:00AM Eric Critchey Crystal Lake

10:00AM Hadyn Kornusky Ferncroft

10:10AM Nick Angeramo Olde Salem Greens

10:10AM Craig Seabury Thompson

10:20AM Brian Seabury Thompson

10:20AM Max Emmerich Kernwood

10:20AM Jim Grant Crystal Lake

10:30AM Jared Mscisz Ferncroft

10:30AM Michael Shea Bellevue

10:30AM Aaron Paskowski Salem State

10:40AM Matthew Mazurkiewicz Far Corner

10:40AM Glenn Doty Olde Salem Greens

10:40AM Matt Civiello Gannon

10:50AM Drew Semons Beverly G &T

10:50AM David D'Entrenmont Long Meadow

10:50AM George Rowe Tedesco

11:00AM John Powers Black Swan

11:00AM Jack Fitzgerald Far Corner

11:00AM Cameron Sheedy Vesper

11:10AM Joe Comeau Gannon

11:10AM Kevin Crawford Ferncroft

11:10AM Adam Desrosier North Andover

11:20AM John Boland Gannon

11:20AM Jay Fiste Gannon

11:20AM Dan Koerner Merrimack

11:30AM Tim Richmond Olde Salem Greens

11:30AM Michael McCann Andover

11:30AM Jason Clark Ipswich

11:40AM Max Boland Amesbury

11:40AM Max Covitz Meadows

11:40AM Brian Hughes Bellevue

11:50AM Doug Parigian Long Meadow

11:50AM Tim Manning Far Corner

11:50AM Terrence Manning Far Corner

All-Time North Shore Amateur Champions

Year Winner Golf Club

1975 Brian Gilchrist Gannon Golf Club

1976 Howard Terban Colonial Golf Club

1977 Joe Nekoroski Salem Country Club

1978 Burt Page Colonial Golf Club

1979 Neil Frazer Thomson Country Club

1980 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club

1981 Paul Cortese Haverhill Country Club

1982 Stuart Robin Kernwood Country Club

1983 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club

1984 Mike O’Keefe Colonial Golf Club

1985 Steve Lundquist Far Corner Golf Course

1986 Kevin Daly Lakeview Golf Club

1987 Chris McCarthy Ferncroft Country Club

1988 Jim Holbrook Indian Ridge Country Club

1989 Ken Whalley Colonial Golf Club

1990 Jorge Ferrer Andover Country Club

1991 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1992 Michael McKenna Thomson Country Club

1993 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1994 William Drohen Haverhill Country Club

1995 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

1996 Mike Fecteau Rowley Golf Club

1997 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

1998 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

1999 Jim Katsos Tedesco Country Club

2000 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club

2001 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club

2002 Ken Whalley Meadowbrook Golf Club

2003 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center

2004 Bill Drohen Garrison Golf Center

2005 John Gilmartin Indian Ridge Country Club

2006 Darren Bolton Gannon Golf Course

2007 Brian Cawley Colonial Golf Club

2008 Phil Miceli Sagamore Spring Golf Club

2009 Doug Parigian Longmeadow Country Club

2010 Nick Antonelli North Andover Country Club

2011 Bob Avelino Far Corner Golf Course

2012 Colin Brennan Andover Country Club

2013 Josh Salah Bass Rocks Golf Club

2014 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

2015 Ryan Anderson Beverly Golf & Tennis

2016 Chris Gentile Mount Pleasant

2017 Dan Koerner Merrimack Valley

2018 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

2019 Nick Maccario Bradford Country Club

