PEABODY — Maddie Faragi came from seeing the Bishop Fenwick trainer late Thursday afternoon with an ice bag in her hand — and a big smile on her face.
The usual bumps and bruises that come with playing your arch rival applied for the 16-year-old junior. More important to her and her Fenwick teammates, however, was the fact that she popped home the game’s only goal with 3:02 to play to allow the Crusaders to blank St. Mary’s of Lynn, 1-0, on the Donaldson Field turf.
“It’s all about communication and being where you’re supposed to be at the right time,” said Faragi, whose eight goals are second-best on the squad. “We have a good team flow working with each other, and I push myself to be the best I can be. It’s all you can do.”
Fenwick captain and senior midfielder Zoe Elwell carried the ball five yards into the circle and shot, which was denied by St. Mary’s senior goalie Adri Bowker (5 saves). The Spartans tried to clear the ball, but Elwell denied that and sent the ball back in, where Faragi slammed it into the back of the cage.
“Maddie’s always battling in the circle,” said Mahoney. “She puts in the second and third efforts, especially when the ball comes off the goalie’s pads. She creates a lot of opportunities too, the way she and (captain) Rayne (Milett) work well together up front.”
Elwell, after securing her team-best sixth assist, praised the work that Faragi has put in to reach this point and become a cental figure in the Fenwick (7-1-3) offense.
“She’s been working so hard the last year-and-a-half,” Elwell, who hails from Manchester-by-the-Sea, said of Faragi. “I”m really proud of how she’s come up and become our high forward. She’s always there for the pass, always communicating, and always in the right spot.”
It was the second one-goal victory for Fenwick over a much improved St. Mary’s team, a third-year varsity program who recently downed last year’s Division 4 state finalists from Ipswich (3-0).
“Fenwick is a well respected, established program. We know they’re going to be tough every time we face them, a real battle,” said Spartans head coach Victoria Ault. “So I couldn’t have asked for any more from my girls; they played hard from start to finish.
“We got some corners against them that we haven’t been able to in the past,” she added. “But we just couldn’t finish.”
With seven saves on the afternoon, junior goaltender Meg Donnelly of the Crusders earned her sixth shutout in 10 games.
“Meg had another great game back there,” said Mahoney. “For a first-year goalie, she’s been unbelievable. We put a lot of pressure (shot-wise) on her in practice, which she’s facing every day from some excellent scorers. That’s enabled us to get to where we are now defensively.
“A lot of it goes to (junior) Tess Keenan in the midfield, too. She hustles all over all the time. She might not be scoring the goals or getting the assists, but she’s the one that starts the play three passes beforehand to generate those goals.”
Senior captain Holly Delaney and junior Kate McPhail also played well for Fenwick, protecting the house in front of Donnelly.
Mahoney, feeling her team had been “back on our heels” to start the fourth quarter, called a time out with 4:01 remaining to remind them of what their objective was.
“We had had plenty of corner opportunities that we hadn’t finished on, so I used that time to remind the girls about going out there and finishing,” said Mahoney. “It ultimately worked out.”
“We didn’t come in with the right mindset,” admitted Elwell, a three-year varsity player. “We needed to fix our attitudes and switch things around. We weren’t playing with our hearts ... but after that timeout, we did.”
St. Mary’s (now 6-3-1) got strong play from fullback Gianna Korsianos and forward Maggie Pierce, both of whom will be going on to continue their field hockey careers in college.
