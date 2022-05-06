Taking a leadership role is nothing new for Peabody High seniors Emma Bloom and Gina Terrazzano. The pair are three-sport captains for the Tanners and have led the softball team each of the last two seasons.
Both will continue their softball careers at the next level, with shortstop Bloom heading off to Assumption and first baseman Terrazzano to Gordon College.
“Last year it was a huge honor to be named a softball captain as a junior,” said Terrazzano, who was also a field hockey and basketball captain for Peabody this school year. “I’m so glad Emma and I have been basketball and softball captains together because we’re also good friends.”
Peabody High’s girls basketball team won the Northeastern Conference by going unbeaten in league play. The softball team, with many of the same players, are the defending NEC champions under head coach Tawny Palmieri and haven’t dropped an NEC contest yet, either.
Bloom had to be talked into playing softball. She was an outstanding goalie for the soccer team and played basketball with Terrazzano, but softball wasn’t always her favorite sport. In fact, she hated it at first.
“I started out as a baseball player,” she said. “My father played baseball and football at Bishop Fenwick, and my brother Brandon was playing baseball so I did, too,,” said Bloom. “Softball was big in West Peabody for young girls but not in South Peabody where I lived, so I never even considered it. When I was around 10 years old Mark Bettencourt (who coached the Peabody Little League softball all-stars) convinced me to go out for softball. I hated it at first and thought it was a stupid sport. I wanted to keep playing baseball — and if I had I’d probably be doing soccer in college.l
“I remember when (Bettencourt) pitched to me and I cried. I didn’t think I would ever like softball, but stuck with it,” continued Bloom. “Then we went to Pennsylvania (for the LL Eastern Regionals) as Massachusetts state champions, and that sold it for me. I’ve always been a shortstop in softball.
“I’ve played on teams with Bo and Abby Bettencourt all along. I know when I get to college I might not be the shortstop at least at first, but I’ll be happy to be on the field anywhere because I just want to play.”
Bloom bats third in the potent Peabody lineup while Terrazzano is the No. 7 hitter. Both girls homered in the 6-0 victory over a tough Masconomet team earlier this week.
“Emma and Gina are excellent captains,” said Palmieri. “It’s no wonder the girls voted for them again this year. As a coach, especially in the spring season, it’s so nice to have leaders that know the drills. They are not only great at taking charge but great kids, too. There’s no question they make my job a little easier.”
Bloom’s family has strong ties to Bishop Fenwick but she never wanted to go there, preferring the atmosphere at much larger Peabody High.
“I’m the only public school kid in my family,” Bloom said. “My brother went there and all my cousins are at Fenwick, but Peabody High suits my personality better. It’s more exciting.”
The Tanners are glad Bloom made that decision. She intends to major in business marketing in college, while Terrazzano will concentrate on early childhood education with plans to teach and coach.
Terranzano was the left fielder for the varsity softball team as a freshman, but soon moved to first base and has remained there ever since. The Bloom-to-Terrazzano connection has worked flawlessly getting outs on tough ground balls.
“Coach Palmieri and coach (Alicia) Dean have taught me so much. Alicia played first base in college and helps me with stretches on bad throws,” said Terrazzano. “I may not be there next year, but I’m excited to play anywhere.”
The captains know their role is to be leaders on a young team and set a good example. They’ve also established team goals they hope to meet in their final season.
“We had great chemistry on the basketball team, which helped us go undefeated (in the NEC),” said Terrazzano. “We’re also so close in softball and off to a great start. We want to have another unbeaten season and win the conference. In fact, winning the (Division 1) state title is the ultimate goal. Last year ended with such disappointment being upset in the North final.
In an 11-6 win over Danvers last week, Terrazzano belted her second homer of the season over the right field fence. After her teammates mobbed her, the Falcons appealed she hadn’t touched home plate, and it was upheld.
“I was upset when they called me out, but I knew I had to stay focused for the team,” said Terrazzano, who doubled her next time at bat. “Coach and I watched the Peabody cable TV video later, and you can see I did touch the plate.”
Bloom also embraces her leadership role and focuses on what she can do for any of the teams she plays on. Going from the best basketball team in the Northeastern Conference to the top softball team to beat makes it loads of fun.
“The leadership role means a lot to me,” said Bloom. “Being on such strong teams is definitely more enjoyable.”
¢¢¢
Cassadi O’Leary had a great day for Salem in its 18-11 non-league win over Malden with two home runs and a double to drive in six runs total. The captain leads her team in hitting (.454 average, 2 HR, 13 RBI) and sets the tone for a very young team. She will play at Nichols College next year.
“She’s one of those teammates who fits in easily but stands out with her outstanding performance,” said Witches’ assistant coach Leslie Boucher. “Cassadi is humble and gets the job done.”
Assistant coach Brian Ferraro added that when O’Leary graduates, she’ll leave big shoes to fill.
“She’s a leader on and off the field, and I’m not sure what I’m going to do without her next year,” said head coach Rick O”Leary, her father. “Cassadi not only inspires offensively but defensively as well as in team huddles.”
Teammate Skylar Sverker said the Witches rely on her, and that O’Leary is always there for her teammates.
“She truly cares,” said Sverker. “Everyone loves Cassadi.”
¢¢¢
The most recent MIAA power rankings have Peabody at No. 18 and Beverly 22 in Division 1, while Masconomet is 24 and Danvers 28 in Division 2. Colleen Newbury‘s St. Mary’s team is ranked first in Division 3, with Bishop Fenwick 12th, Swampscott 34th and Essex Tech 37th. Ipswich, meanwhile, is ranked No. 24 in Division 4.
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears each Friday in The Salem News during the spring sports season. Contact Jean DePlacido at jmdeplacido@aol.com and follow her on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN
