Every now and then, Danvers senior captain Brooke Grassia will miss a swing or make a tough out, peek back at the bench and see coach Colleen Newbury chuckling.
“At first you think, ‘Why are you laughing right now?’ and coach will say, ‘Listen, I know you can hit, you know you can hit, everyone here knows you can hit. Just go do it.’”
Grassia relates of those short, yet powerful, giggle sessions that seem to be able to bust her out of any slumps at the plate.
“It makes me realize, ‘Why am I freaking out and thinking too much?’ At the end of the day its just hitting. Relax, trust yourself and trust all the practice we did.”
The ability to leave mistakes in the past while learning from them has helped Danvers (now 4-3 after splitting this week’s back-to-back set with a very good Marblehead team) shake off a couple of tough early season losses to powerhouses Gloucester and Peabody. The Falcons have seven freshmen or sophomores on the roster, so senior captains Grassia, Becky Zellin and Lily Eldridge have put a lot of time into making sure its a welcome, learning atmosphere.
“I think we’re gaining confidence. We have so many girls that never played high school softball before, but they’re so talented,” said Zellin. “They hit amazing in practice and with the confidence growing we’re starting to see it in the games.”
Both Zellin and Grassia bring strong experience from playing as underclassmen in 2018 and 2019. Grassia, a shortstop, nabbed two Salem News all-star nods in her first two years and is one of the North Shore’s most talented all-around hitters. Defensively, she enjoys being in the middle of all the action in the infield, and uses the communication skills that make her a tremendous captain to make sure all the bases are covered (both figuratively and literally).
“The thing I love about shortstop isn’t that I control all the action but I can control the messaging,” Grassia explained. “Communicating with Becky at catcher and with the outfield, especially with some of coach Newbury’s complicated defenses. It’s really fun to be getting everyone on the same page, quick and fast, without that middle man.”
Grassia will be playing college softball at Framingham State, one of the stronger programs in the MASCAC conference. She remembers going to watch some of the battles between the Falcons and Tewksbury in the state tournament when she was in 5th or 6th grade and seeing a great Tewksbury player she looked up to. She learned that star was headed to Framingham and wanted to play there ever since.
“I’m so thrilled. When the coach (Larry) Miller reached out and was willing to have me on the team I was so excited,” said Grassia, who plans to study elementary education. She’s hoping to coach when she starts her teaching career since working with elementary school age players in Danvers has already been so rewarding.
“Coach Newbury always welcomes us to stay after our practices and help the rec teams. It’s awesome hearing about the little girls’ big hits and how your tips help them ... seeing how excited they get always makes you smile.”
Zellin will also be playing in college, at Suffolk University. The Rams are getting arguably the two best senior catchers in the Northeastern Conference since Marblehead’s Jolie Quintana is also headed there. For Zellin, getting behind the plate as a senior is a great reward after playing other positions as an underclassmen and seeing 2019 cancelled by the pandemic.
“At catcher you have such a big presence as a leader, I’m glad I had those first two years to sort of learn high school softball first,” Zellin said. “It’s great to be in that position now, calling out the plays and going over defenses.”
Salem News Volleyball Player of the Year Eldridge, who’ll be playing that sport at WPI, has been great pitching for the Falcons so far this year. Sophomore Makayla Cunningham is the Falcons’ other hurler and Grassia even made an appearance in the circle this week; Eldridge’s ability to challenge hitters sets her apart, the catcher says.
“She throws hard and a lot of teams have trouble catching up to the speed,” Zellin said. “She’s always right back on track after mistakes. She stays in the game, strike after strike after strike, the whole time. Her endurance is so impressive.”
The Falcons scored 14 runs in two games against the Magicians this week and their bats have been alive lately. Freshman Ava Gray is doing a lot of damage and junior Ashley Clark is a big threat with runners on base.
“It’s contagious,” Grassia said. “Once one person gets on, beats out that grounder, the momentum gets going and all of a sudden everyone’s out of their shell.”
Sophomore Emily Goddard has been tremendous defensively for Danvers while Sophie Papamechail and Kristina Yebba are key contributors. Following their leaders and gelling as a team are helping the Falcons get better each day as the first state tournaments in almost 18 months loom.
“We’re making a breakthrough. All of us, coaches and players, mesh so well together because we all respect each other,” Zellin said. “Especially coming out of COVID, that’s s important. We’re all so happy to be playing together.”
“It’s been really exciting to have everyone back on the field. High school softball is so much different from the fall or summer, it’s so much more competitive,” Grassia agreed.
“We just need to keep our confidence up and keep finding new ways to score some runs.”
###
There will be no replay of Danvers’ loss to Gloucester from May 14. As it turns out, National Federation of High Schools (being used for the first time this spring) don’t allow games to be protested the way you see in Major League Baseball. So the Fisherman’s victory stands.
The rules question stemmed from what was essentially a quadruple play for the Falcons, who got the fourth out of an inning after turning what they thought was an inning ending double play. The third out was ruled safe due to the first baseman’s foot coming off the bag, so the question was if play should continue with two outs (as if frozen when the third out was signaled) or if the inning was over due to the other out recorded on the continuation.
In speaking with several umpires in both baseball and softball, there wasn’t much consensus about the correct ruling, which continued the inning with two outs. Gloucester later scored on a passes ball and eventually won the game.
###
Congratulations to Hamilton-Wenham’s Sarah Cooke, who officially accepted her spot on the Bates College softball team at the school’s college signing ceremony last week. Though she’s opted not to play for the Generals this spring, it’s a great honor for Cooke, whose older sister Samantha was also a strong player for the Gens.
###
How rare is it to see two players hit for the cycle in the same week?
The feat — getting a single, a double, a triple and a home run in the same game — was earned by both Salem’s Cassadi O’Leary in a win over Salem Academy on Wednesday and Pingree’s Maddie Massicotte last Saturday against Winsor.
Not many hitters are hotter than O’Leary, who was a homer shy of the cycle in a Saturday win over Lynn English. Next time out, she finished that cycle and has nine RBI in the last two games.
###
Even Ricky Henderson, maybe the best leadoff hitter of all-time, might be jealous of Masconomet’s Eliza Reimold. She’s homered leading off in each of the last three games for the Chieftains.
###
Peabody’s Tianna Dawe, former Salem News Softball Player of the Year, made a huge impact at Emmanuel College. She earned first-team All-GNCA honors after hitting .383 and slugging .851 with four homers. She was also 10-2 in the circle with 62 strikeouts over 72 innings before the NCAA tournament, where she helped her team beat No. 11 ranked Christopher Newport with a sharp bullpen appearance. It was the first NCAA tourney win in Emmanuel program history.
###
Don’t park anywhere near the outfield fence if you go to watch the unbeaten Peabody High softball team at Lt. Ross Park. Last week, one of freshman Avery Greico’s bombs found its way to a wind shield ... and the results had its owner singing the Giant Glass jingle from Red Sox broadcasts. Given the sheer depth of players in the Tanner lineup home run power, that car might not be their last victim before the year is over.
###
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears in The Salem News each Friday in the spring season.
||||