The Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament has been a favorite of some local teams getting ready for the MIAA Tournament or special way to close out the season if they do not qualify to go on. This year, the 14th annual event is back after not taking place the last two years because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
A full day of softball is planned for Saturday, May 28 at Beverly High when Peabody, Beverly, Danvers, and Bishop Fenwick compete for the championship. It should be highly competitive since all four are going on to the MIAA statewide tourney this season.
It all kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Crusaders facing the red-hot host Panthers followed by the Falcons-Tanners game at 11 a.m. In doubleheader fashion, the consolation is at 1 p.m. and championship at 3, with the tourney played Sunday in case of rain.
The tourney is held in memory of former Peabody High first baseman and captain-elect Corning, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident in January, 2007. Traditionally it takes place at Endicott College, but the success the Gulls baseball team is enjoying in the NCAA Tournament forced the change of venue because Endicott is hosting the Super Regionals this weekend.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors with all proceeds going to the Courtney Marie Corning Memorial Fund which awards college scholarships to high school seniors. Any donations to the fund are greatly appreciated, and checks can be sent to Courtney Marie Corning Memorial Fund care of Eastern Bank, 37 Forster Street, Peabody, MA. 01960.
“Because Endicott is hosting the baseball tournament it just wouldn’t have worked out with both happening at the same time,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri, who was a teammate of Corning’s. “They had to find a new location at the last minute, and I’m not sure why they didn’t choose Peabody where Courtney played, but we will work hard to take home the trophy in her honor.”
Raffles with some great prizes are always a big hit. Beverly senior captain Emily Stilwell was a freshman pitcher the last time it was held in 2019. The Tanners won it all led by Tianna Dawe, their first championship since 2009. Beverly last won in 2018. The Panthers also won the first year it was held and three other times while Danvers was dominant for a while.
There have been surprises, and the team with the best record is not always the winner.
“I’m excited it’s happening again after not having it the last two years,” said Stilwell, a pitcher/center fielder. “Most of the girls on my team haven’t experienced it, but I remember how much fun it was.”
The tourney started in 2007 in memory of the outstanding Tanner first baseman, and every year her family is on hand presenting a rose to every player and coach after their final game. There is also a scholarship presentation to one senior on each team. Corning had just been accepted to the nursing program at Salem State before her death.
The family has decided that this will be the final year. Beverly’s Art Cronin always plays a big role in organizing the event each year and keeps things running smoothly. His daughter Liz was a teammate of Courtney’s.
“My assistant Dan McKenna and I have been in the tournament since the beginning having coached Liz, who was a travel ball teammate of Courtney at the time of her death,” said Panther coach Megan Sudak. “Some years it served as our own tournament experience when we didn’t make the MIAA. The Corning for us will always serve as a reminder of what high school sports are about: life lessons and friendships.”
Sudak tells her girls they won’t remember the wins, losses, or how many times they struck out. That’s not what the tourney is about.
“What you will remember are the relationships with people, the friendships you made, and the game bringing opponents together to celebrate a life lost way too soon is what I tell them,” said Sudak. “The Cornings have always poured their heart and soul into this day, as do all the members of the tournament committee. It has always been my goal for us to understand who Courtney was, and the opportunity should not be wasted. It always has a fantastic atmosphere and competitive games. It’s a great day of softball for all.”
It is always a special day for the Tanners, who try to represent the way Corning played and her love of the game. Palmieri was a teammate of Corning and a member of the committee that organized the event.
“Lauren Blodgett and I went to all the meetings about getting a tournament going in Courtney’s memory,” said Palmieri, who has been both a player and coach. “I’m sad to see it end, but maybe we can set something up in the future to keep her memory alive. As long as I’m coaching I will always let my players know about Courtney — who she was and how she played the game. We’d like to have some way to keep her memory alive.”
A year ago Salem Academy Charter School made the MIAA softball tournament for the first time ever and won the league championship. Graduation claimed only one senior, and the Navs are enjoying another successful season in Mark Lee’s third year as head coach.
“I think the keys to our success lie very much in our consistency from last year to this season,” said Lee. “The experience this young team got last year, especially in the tournament, has helped propel the girls to even greater success this year. We only entered the MIAA three years ago and missed that first season due to COVID. Since then the girls have managed to play at a level that has helped elevate our program.
“We again have a young core, and will look to return even stronger next season regardless of the outcome as we once again compete in our league playoffs and have qualified for the state tournament. The future is bright.”
One thing that will hurt Salem Academy the rest of the season is the loss of outstanding freshman pitcher Kaedynce Kauth, who recently suffered a season ended injury. Grace Thomas brings a lot of speed out of the leadoff spot while eighth grader Angie Jimenez and junior Cindy Shehu hit for power and high averages.
“The girls are passionate about their sport, and coachable which makes it even easier on me and assistant coach Meaghan Fitzgerald to help guide them on their journey,” said Lee.
Lee and athletic director Drew Betts scheduled some tough non-league games to get the team ready for the post season. After dropping a pair of high scoring games to Salem High earlier this week the Navs are 15-5. They play for the charter school title next week.
Swampscott has turned things around in a big way this season after going 0-13 a year ago. Part of the reason is due to the pitching of freshman Jocelyn Spickard, who has over a hundred strikeouts. She’s also a power hitter with two home runs. Senior Nicolette Fraser has three round trippers, a batting average over .600 while Miranda Moscoso is hitting .441, Emma Bragan and Megan Holmes are also key hitters.
A strong group of four freshman have made a huge difference. Olivia Barletta, Lauryn Fahey, CeCe O’Connor and Spickard combined with strong senior leadership have righted the ship.
Hamilton-Wenham senior Hannah Marie Akoury has been selected to play in the Agganis Game. Akoury has been a starter since freshman year and leads the Generals in both hitting (.391) and runs batted in (12).
“She’s not only a career .400 hitter but an outstanding third baseman,” said coach George Shapiro. “Hannah Marie is also a National Honor Society student, who will attend Oklahoma State University this fall.”
After helping coach the softball program for the last two decades at Pingree Buddy Taft retired as coach Jim MacLaughlin’s assistant after the final game. The veteran Taft was also a highly successful former hockey coach for the Highlanders, and anybody who knows him understands his contributions to Pingree go above and beyond his coaching duties, influencing so many boys and girls over the years.
“Buddy coached with me for over 20 years, and I am going to miss his experienced eye for the game that often brought excellent suggestions and strategy,” said MacLaughlin. “Overall though, and most importantly I am going to miss the intangibles. He brought a fun, calming presence and was instrumental in helping maintain a positive, inclusive, and supportive team culture.
“It’s an old line, but Buddy always recognized we are not just coaching a sport, we’re coaching people. I’m really going to miss hanging out with him during games and practices, chewing sunflower seeds, cheering on the kids, and talking softball and life.”
Pingree was led by junior captains Caitlyn Dion, who batted .512 with 18 runs batted in, and Marah Goldman (.469). Freshman Lyla Campbell (.437) and juniors Mackenzie Holian (.428 with 11 RBI) and Lucy Ciaciarelli (.384 with 10 RBI) also hit well. The Highlanders only graduate two, captain Olivia Robertson and Amelie Marandola.
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore softball, appears in The Salem News each Friday during the spring. Contact Jean DePlacido at JMDeplacido@aol.com and follow along on Twitter @JeanDePlacidoSN