There are now three Bettenourt sisters playing softball for Peabody High — and head coach Tawny Palmieri wishes there were more coming after them.
Abby Bettencourt recently recorded her 300th strikeout in a win over Swampscott and has pitched three consecutive no-hitters, the last being a 16-strikeout gem Wednesday against Danvers. Senior captain Isabel Bettencourt has caught every one of those punchouts, and freshman Lizzy Bettencourt has joined her older siblings as the Tanners’ third baseman.
All three are exceptional three-sport athletes in volleyball, basketball, and softball.
Isabel will head to Bates College in the fall to continue her softball career after four years as Peabody’s catcher.
“I always wanted a high academic school that would challenge me and also be able to continue playing softball,” said “Bo” Bettencourt, who may major in something in either the math or science fields. “If the opportunity is there to play volleyball I might try it, too. Academics will come first though.”
The sisters each played big roles in a recent victory over Masconomet, with Isabel and Lizzy blasting home runs while Abby went 4-for-4 at the plate.
The older siblings encourage the rookie, urging her to remain calm and focused.
“There’s a lot of pressure on Lizzy, being the only freshman and starting at third because the team needs somebody there,” said Isabel. “Her position is typically first base; she’s also a backup catcher.”
It’s not unusual for the girls to join in Abby’s big moments. As a setter in volleyball she had over 500 assists this past season, with both siblings helping her achieve that mark (It was Lizzy who set up the 500th).
The Bettencourt battery is one of the finest statewide, with Isabel a key contributor all along.
“We’ve been playing together since I was five,” said Isabel. “Coach mostly calls the games but we usually talk about it beforehand, figuring out what Abby will throw. We’re on the same page 99 percent of the time. She knows when to throw off the plate and when to be on it.
“Abby has great control, and she worked so hard to get stronger and add a couple of extra miles to her pitches. She has such great control and does such a good job hitting her spots.”
What’s made Abby even better this season is that she’s added more speed and movement on the ball, something she worked to refine in the offseason.
“I found a go-to pitch for strikeouts,” she said. “Having my sister as catcher in a comfort thing for me, and I’m really going to miss her next season.”
When Peabody defeated Beverly (12-1) in its season opener, Panthers head coach Megan Sudak said if she didn’t know Abby Bettencourt, she wouldn’t have believed she had been able to elevate her game to another level.
Isabel and Abby captain the team along with outfielder and Salem News Student-Athlete Award winner Penny Spack.
“I’m so happy for Abby being a junior captain,” said Isabel. “The girls all look up to her and she deserves it. She’s always so calm and in control.”
Palmieri stressed how important it is for the battery to work together and help each other.
“What makes Abby even more deadly this season is being even stronger and more developed as a player,” said Palmieri. “She’s an even smarter pitcher and more knowledgeable about the game in general. Having Isabel as her catcher again allows her to become even more comfortable working together with each other’s style and trusting one another which is crucial for a battery to have.
“It’s the same with Abby, Isabel, and myself,” added Palmieri. “There’s a different vibe and trust this year that I haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing with all of the Bettencourts — which in turn I believe will only make the entire team better because of the leaders that they all are.”
¢¢¢
It has been a terrible time for Bishop Fenwick students and faculty ever since freshman Emily Shann was seriously injured in an accident 12 days ago. She was in the driveway of her Middleton home when she was accidentally run over by a car.
Taken to a Boston hospital with life threatening injuries, Emily was improving until suffering a setback.
Last Friday night a prayer vigil was held at Fenwick for the softball pitcher/second baseman, but unfortunately she suffered a setback and passed away Sunday night.
“Emily was our starting second baseman and backup pitcher,” said head coach Brian Seabury. “It’s obviously been an emotional time for our softball program as well as the administration and student body here.
“I’m so proud of our kids and the support they have for each other. We constantly have Emily and her family in our thoughts and continue to play hard on the field. We now talk a lot about perspective and the importance of family, friends, and teammates.
“We are all obviously devastated about it,” Seabury continued. “We’re all doing the best we can.”
The Crusaders’ hearts were heavy on Wednesday when they traveled to Masconomet for a non-league game. Bishop Fenwick won the game with eight runs in the seventh inning after a scoreless battle. The Chieftain captains presented flowers to Fenwick captains after the game and wore blue ribbons, which was Emily’s favorite color.
“That was a nice gesture, and we appreciate all the support,” said Seabury. “I’ve received so many calls and messages, especially from other softball programs.”
¢¢¢
Paige Wodarski, a sophomore third and first baseman for Stonehill College, has hit two home runs for the Skyhawks in their inaugural season as a Division 1 program. The latest came this past weekend against Long Island University.
Wodarski, who is from Danvers, played for the Falcons before transferring to Cushing Academy.
Fellow sophomore Shannon Conte is also a key member of the squad; the former Pingree captain homered against Bryant University on Tuesday.
