For a young Beverly High softball team that often starts four freshmen, head coach Megan Sudak is thankful for the three outstanding student-athletes that serve as her team captains in seniors Mya Perron, Nicole McLane, and Nikki Erricola.
Normally a third baseman, Perron has been catching to help the Panthers and playing first base when needed. McLane pitches and, at other times, minds the hot corner while Erricola, the team’s leadoff hitter, takes care of second base. Perron lead the team in home runs (4) and RBI (18) while McLane has 15 RBI and has hit three dingers.
The trio, who have started every game the last three years, have done such a good job with their responsibilities, said Sudak, that she acknowledges it’ll be difficult to replace them next spring.
“They understand what my expectations are and hold their teammates to high expectations, as well as being accountable themselves,” said Sudak. “All carry GPA’s over 4.3 and are National Honor Society students. I honestly couldn’t count the number of honors and AP classes they’ve taken. I’m unbelievably fortunate to have them in my lineup.”
Erricola uses her speed to beat out infield hits. She’s mastered the art of slapping the ball in order to reach base. McLane and Perron (Beverly’s nominee for The Salem News Student-Athlete Award) hit in the heart of the order in the 3-4 spots. All three are the Panthers’ leading hitters, with McLane at a blistering .567, Perron at .469, and Erricola at .441.
Perron just committed to play softball at UMass Boston. Erricola is bound for Bridgewater State, and McLane is off to Clemson, where she hopes to play club softball.
“I was looking for a really good nursing school and also wanted to continue playing softball,” Perrone, a three-sport athlete, said.
Sudak said she is amazed by Perron’s daily agenda, noting that UMass Boston head coach Natalie Ardagna will be getting a multi-sport athlete who is well aware of the extra efforts needed to succeed at the next level.
“Mya is capable of playing all nine positions on the field and has stepped up this season to catch the majority of our innings,” said Sudak. “It’s evident to me she has really focused on strength and conditioning over the past year, because she’s on another level in terms of both strength and agility. I could watch her run bases all day long. She’s always looking to get as many as possible and has 31 total bases in the first nine games.
“From the minute the sun rises, she attacks every minute of the day with fervor.”
Perron is one of the few Beverly High seniors carrying a complete eight-course workload, including four AP courses and a Dual Enrollment course in emergency medical services. After school it’s off to practice or games/meets followed by a couple of hours of sports training.
All three captains, said Sudak, are each other’s biggest supporters.
“They’re always cheering the other one on, but also giving words of encouragement as needed,” Sudak said. “I can always rely on them. They make me laugh daily and are never afraid to ask questions.
“These talented women have bright futures ahead.”
Gina Terranzzano is having a terrific freshman softball season at Gordon College. The former Peabody High captain is batting .317 with 26 hits and 10 RBI. The first baseman and outfielder has started 31 games and has 70 putouts for a .909 fielding percentage.
This past weekend, Terranzzano had a couple of big hits as the Fighting Scots swept at doubleheader with Curry College. Now with a 17-19 record, Gordon finishes with a home doubleheader against Nichols Friday, which is Senior Day, then wraps up the regular season Saturday with a twinbill at the University of New England before the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament begins on May 10.
A triple play is both exciting to witness and extremely rare, but Marblehead High pulled one off last week in its game against Beverly.
The Magicians are very, very young and had difficulty making some routine plays, but late in the contest pulled off a spectacular triple play started started by junior second baseman Ruby Calienes. She made an unbelievable catch on a screaming liner, wasted no time throwing to first to nail the runner off the bag, then watched as the ensuing throw back to shortstop completed the rarity. The Panthers had been off with the crack of the bat, believing the ball was going into the outfield.
Johnny Gold, the Marblehead coach for the past 19 years, said he had never seen a triple play in a high school game.
It may be an up and down season for the Magicians as their freshmen adjust to varsity level, but there’s a lot of natural talent and they’ll be a team to reckon with for the next few years.
