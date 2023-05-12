There’s always that one player who does a lot for her team without fanfare. She may not appear on the scoresheet often or get many game-winning hits, but she can always be counted on to give her all for the good of team.
Below are some of the unsung heroes on North Shore softball diamonds this spring — and reasons why they were chosen by their coaches.
EMMA MCCULLOUGH, Danvers’ senior first baseman, is somone that head coach Dom Gasdia is going to miss dearly next year when she departs for Providence College to major in neuroscience.
“Emma is one of the most selfless, intelligent players I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” said Gasdia. “She’s always been quick to learn and never backs down from a challenge. I have confidence in her, and times when she’s doubted herself has asked for ways to improve.”
Gasdia found it amazing that McCullough (whose career goal is to be an optometrist) wanted to improve not for herself, but in order not to let teammates down. She never questions any coaching decisions and performs with a smile.
“She clearly shows a deep love for the game, and although she plays basketball too, she shared with me that softball is her passion and has been since she was 5,” said Gasdia.
“Emma puts the work in at practice. I challenge her in many different situations,” he added. “She’s one of the best first basemen in the NEC and her improved skills include the ability to see the ball and react, which has taken our team out of many jams.”
Marblehead coach Johnny Gold only needed a second to say that junior second baseman RUBY CALIENES is the Magicians’ Unsung Hero.
“She’s our starting second baseman, but has had to pitch 60 percent of our games because our starter has been injured,” said Gold. “Ruby is hitting over .500 and is unassuming but plays with a big heart. She’s one of the leaders on our team, one of those special kids who’s always improving, does it with a big smile and a winning attitude.
“She was able to pull off a triple play this season with the help of her teammates. She’s just a great kid to coach.”
ELSA REULET, a Beverly sophomore, transferred in this year from Penguin Hall and has been a constant in the Panthers’ lineup.
“She’s been the definition of a utility player as an outfielder, first baseman, third baseman, shortstop, and pitcher,” said head coach Megan Sudak. “Perhaps I’ll have her catch and play second before the season is over to make sure she checks all the positions off.
Reulet has pitched in six different game and sports a 2-0 record, with five earned runs and 25 strikeouts over 20 innings. She’s also stranded 17 runners on base.
Her fielding percentage is .978, having committed only two errors, and at the plate Ruelet is batting .315 with nine RBI.
“Elsa reminds me a lot of a throwback player not specializing in any position, and that’s not a simple feat,” Sudak said. “No matter where she’s playing, she knows the coverages, cuts, and nuances of the game that most players don’t.
“She does the little things which don’t always show up in a scoresheet and is always asking fantastic questions, wanting to know how to improve every single at bat. She loves the game and even more appreciates any role she’s given. Without her we wouldn’t have won nine games (so far).”
BELLA FAZIO, a junior shortstop, is Mary Flynn‘s choice. The Hamilton-Wenham first year coach thinks her entire team — which won its first Cape Ann League contest in four years Thursday by defeating Rockport — has flown under the radar, and hopes that will change in the near future, as they have nine promising eighth graders on the roster.
“You couldn’t ask for a better leader than Bella. Her name is one you’ll be hearing often, is the captain of a very young team, and we couldn’t ask for a better leader,” said Flynn. “She leads by example on and off the field, is a serious student first, and shows a strong work ethic. Bella is usually the first to arrive to practice and gets all the equipment ready for that day.
“I’m lucky as a coach to have such a strong person of character as my captain ... and so are these younger players,” Flynn added.
CYNTHIA ESTERLIN holds that honor at Salem Academy, a senior who can play first, second or third base as needed. Her versatility and willingness to play anywhere has helped the Navs tremendously.
Cynthia’s gone to all extra hitting sessions and we see tremendous improvement throughout that time and during the season,” said athletic director Drew Betts, who helps Mark Lee coach the team.
Salem High junior captain HEATHER BERNARD was scheduled to start in the outfield this season, but when asked to move to third base she did for the good of her team.
“Heather is a quiet leader (who) made the move without hesitation,” said coach Rick O’Leary. “She’s played a flawless third base and stabilized the infield.”
Lucia Alvarado, a sophomore left fielder for Swampscott, brings energy and a positive attitude to the Big Blue.
“Lucia is the most positive player on the team, the ultimate hype man,” said coach Gary Moran. “She’s always the first person to congratulate someone for doing anything good ,and the first picking up someone when they make a mistake. She stays positive playing through pain and will do anything for her teammates.”
ELIZABETH (LIZ) MARSELLA, a freshman right-handed pitcher/outfielder, may be very young, but plays a very important role for Ipswich. In the last five games she’s been an integral part of the Tigers’ lineup.
Case in point was the job she did in left field last week against arch rival Hamilton-Wenham.
“Liz was unstoppable and and made incredible catches on the run on anything hit her way,” said IHS coach Kelsey Fisher. “Even when our team was down, she was one of the standout voices cheering on her teammates.
“In our tough battles against Pentucket and Triton, Liz was lights out on the mound, hitting her spots and letting the girls behind her make plays,” Fisher added. “Between the two games she only let up eight runs and never let anything negatively impact her performance.
“Liz is Tigers softball.”
ISABEL BETTENCOURT, Peabody’s senior catcher, has the tough job of catching her younger sister Abby, who has struck out over 400 batters with her high velocity fastball. Coach Tawny Palmieri chose the elder Bettencourt for the Tanners’ Unsung Hero because she doesn’t get enough credit for all the little things she does.
“It’s a tough job and Isabel has worked every game,” said Palmieri. “She’s very coachable and makes the adjustments she needs to. She is also very physical behind the plate. She’s a great leader, and after catching Abby she should be able to handle any pitcher in college (at Bates).”
