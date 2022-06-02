The MIAA statewide softball pairings were released Wednesday, with play starting Friday in the preliminary round and the Round of 32 (June 3-5). The Round of 16 will be held from the 6th-8th followed by the Round of 8 state quarterfinals (June 10-12), the semifinals June 14-16, and state finals the 17th-19th.
Seven local teams qualified with Peabody and Beverly in Division 1 at No. 9 and 22 respectively; Masconomet (No. 18) and Danvers (23) in Division 2; Bishop Fenwick (No. 13) in Division 3; Ipswich (6-11) is No. 31 in the Division 4 field of 32; and Salem Academy is seeded 36th in Division 5.
The Tigers of Ipswich will host Pope Francis in the preliminary round, with the winner going to undefeated Amesbury for the Round of 32. That game is expected to be played on Friday at 4 p.m. (but not definite yet).
In Division 3 Bishop Fenwick will host No. 20 Newburyport Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a first round contest.
Peabody, Beverly, Danvers, and Masconomet all got byes in the preliminary round. The Tanners will host New Bedford in the Round of 32, and Beverly travels to No. 11 North Andover. Masconomet will be at No. 15 Dracut in the Round of 32, while the Falcons travel to ninth seeded Plymouth North.
Salem Academy Charter is ranked No. 36 in Division 5 and will be at No. 29 Norfolk County Agricultural School on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the preliminary round.
“We have North Andover (12-8), and I know they are a powerful hitting team who has played a tough schedule out of the Merrimack Valley,” said Beverly head coach Megan Sudak. “I’ve heard great things about them, and I’m thankful to be playing a team that is local. Some of the draws in various sports (around the state) are a lot.”
Sudak said North Andover graduates on Friday and Beverly does on Sunday, so it has not yet been determined when their game will be.
“We’ll take the time to get some people rested and get to work at practice,” said Sudak. “We can only control ourselves, so that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
The Panthers got off to a slow start this spring, but came together in a big way. Jazmine Sullivan, Emily Stilwell, and Noelle McLane are all effective in the circle while Jamie DuPont is a force at shortstop and first baseman Mya Perron is a power hitter.
Danvers will also be on the road, going south to Plymouth after a bye. This time of year proms and graduations make scheduling difficult, not to mention any rainouts.
“One of my goals was to work hard on our offense where a big void was left by the All-Star seniors last year,” said Danvers first-year coach Dom Gasdia.
A year ago under the old system, Danvers won the North crown and went to the state semifinals.
“I couldn’t be happier with how our offense has improved, and having seven Falcons ranked in the top 30 (of theh Salem News statistics) is something that I am very proud of,” Gasdia added. “We ended the regular season with a couple of tough losses (in the Corning Memorial Tourney) and had injuries to key players during the final stretch with others a little banged up, but this week we are focusing on getting healthy and working on the basics.
“We’re excited to have qualified, and I had set up a very competitive schedule with the new power ranking system in mind. I am pleased it all worked out for us. I talked to the team Tuesday and emphasized this is a new start — anything can happen. We need to stay focused, play confident, play smart, and have no regrets.”
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears in The Salem News weekly during the spring season.
