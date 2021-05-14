Asked to sum up what it means to finally have a field of their own on campus, veteran Beverly High softball coach Megan Sudak needed just four words.
“It’s a game changer,” she said.
No longer will the Panthers have to drive themselves across the city for games and practices at Innocenti Field. No more will they have to load up the equipment into their vehicles, fight traffic, try to avoid when the city’s middle school gets out, and go to a facility without bathrooms, an athletic trainer on hand, a nearby locker room or any of the other accoutrements that a 21st century varsity program should have at their disposal.
Now, thanks to a new field located right on the grounds of Beverly High School, they do.
Located in the area known as ‘The Pit’ in the corner by the back corner on Beverly High’s campus (near the end of Kittredge Street), the grass field with the dirt infield looks, feels and plays like a brand new tract should.
“Being able to now practice every day in the same place with our junior varsity and freshmen teams with us, it’s amazing,” said Sudak. “We were so used to being three teams all on our own islands; now that we can all be together at the high school in one local, it makes you feel more like a program.
“Being the only sport not on campus for so long, that was difficult,” she added. “Simple things that other teams might take for granted is huge for us.”
Players looking for extra help in the classroom after school now don’t have to scurry to find a ride to Innocenti; they can still make practice in plenty of time at the new field. Sudak won’t have to measure out the bases and hammer them in herself prior to games; now she can just pop them into place and they’re ready to go. The Panther players from the varsity on down can get to know each other, work in tandem and share ideas while the coaches can pick each other’s brains, too.
“I’m so happy for the girls that they can now have a place of their own,” said Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe. “I know Coach Sudak and her players have waited a long time for this, and they deserve it. A lot of credit and appreciation goes to the mayor, Mike Cahill, and (Department of Public Works head) Mike Collins, for helping to get this project completed.”
This is the first softball field on the Beverly High grounds since the old freshman field (located in what’s now deep right field of the new diamond) almost two decades ago.
“The city has been amazing in how they handled it and made this a reality,” said Sudak. “It was great to see so many people come out to our first game, too; it made it feel a bit more like home.”
Beverly, which takes a 1-1 record into Friday’s contest at Peabody High, has but four returning players this season: juniors Emily Stilwell and Jamie DuPont (both of whom started as freshmen in 2019), and seniors Callie Marticio 1B and Caroline Foley. DuPont, the Panthers’ leadoff hitter, was a catcher two years ago but has since moved to shortstop, a shot where her athleticism can truly shine. Stilwell is to her left at second base and Marticio is over at first. Foley plays the outfield and usually hits third in the lineup, followed by Marticio and Stilwell.
The squad’s other 10 players consist of four sophomores, five first-year juniors and one first-year senior. The lost season of 2020 due to COVID-19 means there are a lot of Beverly players who’ll be experiencing the varsity game on the fly.
Of that group, junior Lindsey Gagnon has established herself as the new catcher for the Orange-and-Black. Another 10th grader, Nicole McLane, mans third base, and fellow sophs Emma Campell and Nikki Erricola join Foley in the outfield.
The team’s fifth sophomore, Mya Perron, spun a gem on the mound in Wednesday’s win over Swampscott. She can play either corner infield position when not pitching. McLane, Stilwell and Campbell are also capable of toeing the slab and firing pitches homeward.
As a member of the Northeastern Conference’s North division, Beverly is grouped with four teams that all have either plenty of experience back (Gloucester, Danvers, Marblehead) or a squad with oodles of young talent that have performed well at high levels as youngsters (Peabody). They’ll face those teams twice and their opponents from the NEC South once before the playoffs start in late June.
“That’s fine with me; we want to play the best,” said Sudak of being in the NEC North. “Our goal is simply getting better every day. It’s a good thing that it’s an open state tournament this year and that no matter your record, you can choose to take part.
“It’s a great opportunity for our girls,” Sudak, now in her 13th season, added. “We’ve got some great athletes who have great attitudes, and that’s a good place to start. We’re really teaching the fundamentals right now, with the year that was lost and so many new players to this level of play. They’re learning our system and the way we do things.”
Dan McKenna, Amy McKenna and Ashley Chalifour (the school’s varsity volleyball head coach) return as Sudak’s assistants.
The team’s next scheduled game at its new home field is Wednesday vs. Danvers (4 p.m.).
There are a number of good options for fans wanting to get out and watch a game Friday, but the one that jumps off the schedule is Gloucester at Danvers.
The visiting Fishermen, who reached the 2019 Division 2 state final, have won back-to-back games after dropping their season opener to Peabody. Their most recent triumph was a come from behind 5-4 decision over St. Mary’s of Lynn, rallying from a two-run deficit to tie it in the bottom of the fifth before plating the game-winning run in the sixth.
According to Danvers head coach Colleen Newbury, there are three keys for her team to emerge victorious Friday afternoon (Great Oak School Field, 4 p.m.).
“One is keeping their speed off the bases and not giving them extra outs. Two, we need to get timely hits (against Gloucester ace Jenna Hoofnagle). And three,” Newbury said jokingly, “we need to score more runs than them over seven innings.
Danvers, like Gloucester, dropped its opener but has won two straight since. They’ve outscored their foes 25-3 in those two contests while allowing just 10 hits and striking out 21 batters.
Lily Eldridge is coming off of a 14-strikeout 5-hitter in Wednesday’s 6-1 win over Masconomet and will need to be at the top of her game against the hot hitting Fishermen. Fellow senior captains Becky Zellin behind the plate and Brooke Grassia at shortstop — who bat 3-4-5 — are the team’s only returning players from 2019 and, not coincidentally, will be asked to lead the team.
Much like in the first month-plus of Major League Baseball, it seems as though North Shore high school softball in 2021 could be the Year of the Pitcher. Almost two years removed from varsity competition, many players getting varsity at-bats for the first time and the condensed schedule have given a huge advantage to the area’s ladies in the circle.
One such hurler who has been strong out of the gate is Lauren Donovan of Marblehead. The senior has already had games of 11, 12 and 15 punchouts and surrendered just 14 hits in three games, with one shutout to her credit. She’s one of many in the area to keep an eye on this spring.
