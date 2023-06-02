Every softball team needs a strong pitcher — especially come state tournament time — and Bishop Fenwick has a good one in junior Gigi Aupont.
A year ago Aupont had a strong season, but has taken her pitching to a new level this spring. In 116 innings in the circle she’s struck out 193 batters and posted a .203 ERA.
“Gigi has two one-hitters and a no-hitter,” said Fenwick head coach Brian Seabury. “She gives us a chance to compete with any team we face. She does her job consistently.”
Aupont has been playing softball from the time she was seven but didn’t start out on the hill. She switched over from catcher and shortstop to pitching when she was 11.
“I was afraid of the ball,” she admits now. “I wasn’t very good at first, always near the bottom of the order, but when my team needed a pitcher I decided to give it a try.”
It was the best move she could have made. Now she works on her craft year-round, going to Rhode Island every Wednesday to work with her pitching coach.
She’ll head off to South Carolina this summer to hone her craft for the Carolina Cardinals.
“We’ll travel to a lot of different states for big tournaments: Colorado, Georgia, and California,” said Aupont. “I played for the Rhode Island Thunder and a friend on the team joined the Cardinals. I went down to Carolina last September for a tryout, and was asked to play in the fall season.”
Aupont and her dad Wendall make the trip every weekend, and she soon realized the team competed at a higher level than any she had been on before.
“I was just an average player there, nothing special,” said Aupont. “The game down there is so much faster.
Wanting to challenge herself and improve upon her pitching, she’d like to explore colleges outside of New England, perhaps down south (although she’s also interested in Hofstra in New York).
“One thing I’ve tried to do is improve my control and velocity,” she added. “Right now I’m keeping my options open and concentrating on taking Bishop Fenwick a long way in the tournament.”
Aupont pitched two shutouts with a no-hitter last Saturday to lead the Crusaders to a title winning victory in the first annual Emily Shann Memorial Tournament.
“This year she has mixed in more pitches and hit her spots in return, which has made her more effective,” said Seabury.
Skylar Sverker, Salem’s first baseman, had to miss the last two-and-a-half weeks of the season after needing emergency surgery for an appendectomy. The junior batted .441 with a homer and 11 RBI this spring and will return in 2024.
Peabody High junior Abby Bettencourt recorded her 500th career strikeout in her team’s win over Tewksbury in its regular season finale. The Northeastern Conference Player of the Year leads all pitchers in the region in strikeouts (227), ERA (0.74), and home runs (8). She did it all with a .538 average, and did a great job as leadoff hitter.
Beverly High senior captain Noelle McLane, who pitches and plays third base, had the highest regular season batting average for North Shore batters at .588 and also the most runs batted in with 34. She also had four homers, three triples, and seven doubles.
